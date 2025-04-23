PSC Chooses Lark to Enhance Efficiency Across the Philippines

Philippine Seven Corporation Adopts Lark to Modernize Retail Operations

MANILA, Philippines, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Philippine Seven Corporation (PSC), the Philippines’ top convenience store and exclusive operator of 7-Eleven in the Philippines, has teamed up with Lark, the all-in-one collaboration platform, to streamline operations and boost seamless engagement across its rapidly expanding footprint, bridging the gap between headquarters and frontline teams.

PSC’s adoption of Lark is a strategic move to harness technology for driving efficiency and enhancing coordination across more than 4,100 stores across the Philippines. With Lark’s suite of integrated tools—ranging from messaging and video calls to no-code workflow builders —PSC aims to create a more connected, engaged and agile workforce.

“To be the best retailer of convenience for the Philippines, we need to move with speed, clarity, and unity. At Philippine Seven Corporation, we hold ourselves to high standards of teamwork, reliability, and customer focus—and that means eliminating delays, closing gaps, and working as one. Partnering with Lark is helping us connect teams faster, cut down delays, and create conditions for better decisions every day. It’s a critical step toward building a more responsive, data-driven organization that delivers on what we promise—both to our people and to our customers” said Francis Medina, Operations Division Director, PSC.

This collaboration cements PSC’s role as a forward-thinking leader in the retail industry, embracing digital tools to stay ahead of the demands of an increasingly competitive market.

“Our partnership with PSC is a pivotal milestone in our journey to power transformative industry leaders,” said Mark Dembitz, APAC General Manager, Lark. “As they expand with 500 new stores across the Philippines, we’re delighted to arm them with a versatile platform that seamlessly connects teams and streamlines operations. We are proud to support their growth with tools that are built to scale alongslide a rapidly evolving retail network.”

About Philippine Seven Corporation

Philippine Seven Corporation operates 7-Eleven stores in the Philippines and is a leader in the country’s retail industry. Committed to innovation and customer service, PSC continues to expand and improve its offerings to meet the needs of its customers.

About Lark

Lark is a new take on the office suite that is transforming workplace collaboration. Founded in 2016, Lark effectively combines messaging, schedule management and online collaborative documents in a single platform. Setting out to revolutionize the way team members collaborate for increased efficiency, Lark delivers a seamless user experience for the modern enterprise.