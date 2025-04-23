Pulxion and Medtronic Partner to Advance Innovative Health Solutions

TAIPEI, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — According to statistics published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2025, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, claiming approximately 18 million lives annually and accounting for 32% of all deaths worldwide. This highlights the crucial importance of early detection and timely management of CVDs.

Pulxion Medical Technology is dedicated to developing innovative solutions to address global health challenges, with focus on the prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases. The company aims to integrate advanced medical technologies, particularly in response to the increasing prevalence of younger patients with CVDs, such as stroke and coronary artery disease. By enabling early and rapid screening, this approach supports proactive prevention and timely intervention.

Professor Herbert Hsiao, founder of Pulxion and an esteemed professor at National Taiwan University, remarked, “Pulxion was founded with the vision of transforming traditional disease screening methods through innovative technologies, making health management simpler and more accessible. Our core product integrates advanced AI-powered video motion analysis technology to provide rapid and non-invasive disease risk assessments tailored to the needs of modern preventive healthcare, allowing more people to benefit from the convenience and efficiency of early screening.”

Joy Chen, CEO of Pulxion, stated, “Pulxion continuously seeks opportunities to promote innovative solutions. Recently, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Medtronic, a global leader in medical devices, establishing a strategic partnership. We plan to jointly promote Pulxion’s core product in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, accelerating the adoption and application of early screening technologies. In Taiwan, Pulxion has initiated the pivotal clinical trials of our core product in major medical centers to obtain regulatory approval from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA).”

Pulxion Medical Technology has taken a significant step in advancing early screening for cardiovascular diseases, further strengthening its momentum toward realizing its healthcare vision of “prevention-first.” Moving forward, Pulxion will continue collaborating with industry leaders to drive the adoption of innovative medical technologies, create greater value for the industry, and contribute to global health improvement.



Rapid Screening for CVDs Risk

