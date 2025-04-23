Technology Reconstructs the Human Habitat

BEIJING, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — When Vietnamese homebuyers wander through three-dimensional property listings in the cloud via VR, and multinational enterprises complete cross-border talent recruitment through virtual reality, FIDOVN—a tech-driven real estate platform deeply rooted in the Vietnamese market—is redefining ” Work smart – Life chill ” with disruptive technology. Currently, FIDOVN has established Southeast Asia’s first VR+AI+Data Hub OMO ecosystem, leveraging digital infrastructure to drive transformative change in a trillion-dollar market in the post-pandemic era. Behind this innovation lies the product and technical prowess of Realsee, a leading tech company providing digital space integrated solutions.

With world-class 3D reconstruction capabilities and a comprehensive hardware-software product portfolio, Realsee has empowered FIDOVN to elevate its service offerings:

Centered on Realsee’s self-developed professional Galois 3D LiDAR Camera

and the lightweight Realsee G1 Smart Phone Gimbal, FIDOVN has digitized over 10,000 real estate units. Galois is the industry’s first fixed-location laser scanner deployed at scale globally, while the Realsee G1 device enables full spatial replication using only a smartphone. Realsee’s advanced editing systems and software suite allow users to annotate, measure, and enhance 3D models while embedding features like navigation, synchronized co-browsing, AI-guided tours, and instant communication. This “what-you-see-is-what-you-get” experience accelerates decision-making, shortening the property transaction cycle. FIDOVN data reveals a 37% VR-driven conversion rate—triple the industry average.

Powered by Realsee’s technology, FIDOVN established Southeast Asia’s first VR+AI+Data Hub OMO ecosystem, seamlessly integrates online VR tour, virtual interviews, and cloud-based contracts with offline community service hubs covering southern Vietnam’s core regions, enabling 30-minute rapid transactions. This dual empowerment for B2B and B2C users has generated a million-level behavioral data asset. According to Ho Chi Minh City’s Real Estate Association, agencies adopting VR reduced customer acquisition costs by 45%, while 93% of Gen Z buyers prioritize VR experience when selecting agents (per FIDOVN surveys).

An expat engineer in Binh Duong Province remotely selected a Ho Chi Minh City luxury apartment via AI-driven family-structure recommendations, finalizing cross-border ownership at a local hub. A Vietnamese HR director at a Chinese multinational boosted interview rates by 58% through VR scenarios. “These are real FIDOVN success stories where Realsee’s VR technology delivers tangible value,” stated Matthew Zhao, FIDOVN’s founder.

While most firms optimize workflows with technology, FIDOVN—through Realsee’s VR—is reimagining human-space interactions: from VR tour to digital workplaces, smart communities to democratized tech access. In the era of digital-real economy convergence, Realsee’s solutions serve as inclusive infrastructure, empowering FIDOVN to make Work smart – Life chill.

FIDOVN marks a pivotal step in Realsee’s global expansion. Moving forward, Realsee will continue advancing spatial digitization through technological innovation, delivering future-ready solutions to partners in Vietnam and beyond—unlocking infinite possibilities for intelligent, interconnected spaces.

About Realsee

As a leading tech company providing digital space integrated solutions, Realsee has built the world’s largest 3D spatial database by replicating physical spaces, covering over 47 million spaces and boasting over 590 global authorized patents.

Realsee offers digital solutions for your space, spanning from its design and construction stage, to online marketing and visual operation.

Trust Realsee to elevate your real estate transactions, commercial retail, industrial facilities, cultural exhibitions, public affairs, and home decor to the next level.