Rockwell Automation Brings ROKLive 2025 to Hanoi Vietnam to Showcase the Future of Industrial Operations

SINGAPORE and HANOI, Vietnam, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, hosted its annual ROKLive event in Hanoi, Vietnam on 23 April 2025. With the theme ‘The Future of Industrial Operations’, the event showcased the latest innovations in industrial technology such as AI, automation, digitalization, smart manufacturing and cybersecurity solutions.

ROKLive featured engaging keynotes, customer experience sharing, technology updates, forum discussions, and an interactive expo featuring the latest innovations from Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork™.

Scott Wooldridge, regional president Rockwell Automation Asia Pacific, opened ROKLive Hanoi 2025 by highlighting the future of automation as a driver of efficiency, agility, and innovation in complex industrial environments. He emphasized Rockwell Automation’s role in helping businesses navigate digital transformation.

Additionally, Dr. Ha Minh Hiep, Acting Director General of the Commission for Standards, Metrology, and Quality (STAMEQ) of Vietnam, provided key insights into Vietnam’s evolving industrial landscape and the role of automation in strengthening the country’s manufacturing sector.

Marcelo Tarkieltaub, regional director for Southeast Asia, Rockwell Automation, joined a panel of industry experts to explore how technology and innovation are driving business growth across industrial sectors. The panel covered key strategies for navigating the digital landscape, including the benefits and challenges of AI at the Edge, scaling Industrial IoT (IIoT) for enhanced connectivity and predictive maintenance, and leveraging technology for operational excellence. Through real-world insights and best practices, the discussion provided a roadmap for organizations looking to optimize performance and stay competitive in the era of digital transformation.

“Southeast Asia’s smart manufacturing industry is evolving rapidly, driven by a shift toward more agile, interconnected and sustainable ecosystems,” said Tarkieltaub. “At Rockwell Automation, we are proud to support this journey by providing solutions that help businesses across the region build smarter, more resilient, and future-ready operations.”

“As industries in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia accelerate their digital transformation journeys, ROKLive Hanoi 2025 serves as a crucial platform to showcase how intelligent automation can drive operational excellence,” he added.

Manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to enhance productivity and address workforce challenges. According to Rockwell Automation’s 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report, 48% of APAC manufacturers are boosting automation investments and 44% of APAC organizations are integrating AI and machine learning into their operations, aiming to improve quality control, robotics, and process optimization. These trends underscore a significant shift towards leveraging technology to drive operational efficiency and workforce development in the region.

According to Vietnam’s General Statistics Office, in 2024 the manufacturing sector expanded by 9.83%. The Ministry of Planning and Investment has reported that the processing and manufacturing industry attracted 66.9% of total investment capital. This growth and investment highlights Vietnam’s attractiveness as a destination for high-tech and advanced manufacturing projects.

