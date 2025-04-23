Samsung Biologics reports first quarter 2025 financial results

Recorded Q1’25 consolidated revenue of KRW 1.3 trillion

Recorded Q1’25 consolidated operating profit of KRW 486.7 billion

Company expected to maintain steady growth momentum in 2025 driven by enhanced operational efficiency and diverse service offerings

INCHEON, South Korea, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

“We sustained solid momentum in the first quarter, supported by the efficient operations across all our plants and continued partnerships with our clients,” said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. “The launch of Plant 5 and our dedicated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility marks another milestone in expanding our capacity to cater to diverse client demands. We remain committed to delivering long-term value for clients and shareholders through strategic investments in technology while continuously offering competitive advantages with our development and manufacturing capabilities.”

FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Samsung Biologics reported consolidated revenue of KRW 1.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, mainly driven by the stable ramp-up of Plant 4 while maintaining the full utilization of Plants 1 through 3, alongside favorable impact of foreign exchange rates. The company maintains its full-year earnings guidance of 20–25% revenue growth.

On a standalone basis, Samsung Biologics posted revenue of KRW 999.5 billion and an operating profit of KRW 430.1 billion.

[Consolidated Earnings, KRW billion] Q1’25 Q1’24 YoY Change Revenue 1,298.3 946.9 351.4 Operating Profit 486.7 221.3 265.4 EBITDA 650.1 364.7 285.4

BUSINESS UPDATES

Samsung Biologics continues to secure new CDMO contracts, signing a deal worth USD 1.4 billion with a Europe-based pharmaceutical company in January, followed by additional contracts in April. The expanded partnerships reflect the company’s capability to delivering consistent quality and clients’ trust in Samsung Biologics’ services.

Plant 5 commenced operations as committed in April this year. The new plant incorporates advanced technologies and digitalized features, including an integrated manufacturing execution system, to further enhance operational efficiency and quality excellence.

Plans to build a sixth plant in response to growing biomanufacturing demand are currently awaiting board approval. Samsung Biologics’ ADC facility also commenced operations earlier this year, further building on the company’s capability to support diverse modalities.

For the CDO business, growth was supported by upgrading technology platforms as well as enhancing service quality. Samsung Biologics signed an agreement to carry out multiple ADC projects for LigaChem Biosciences. The company also continues to support the growth of emerging biotechs through the Samsung Life Science Fund, with its latest investment being made in C2N Diagnostics, a US-based biotech firm developing blood-based diagnostics for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease.

In line with Samsung Biologics’ geographic expansion strategy to better support a broader client base and strengthen its regional presence, the company opened a sales office in Japan this year.

Samsung Biologics remains committed to sustainable and responsible growth. The company was given a ‘Low Risk’ rating and selected as an ‘Industry Top Rated’ company by Sustainalytics, and received leadership status for water security from the Carbon Disclosure Project. As a member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Health Systems Task Force, the company also continues to contribute to the decarbonization of healthcare supply chains in partnership with stakeholders across the public and private sectors.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO service provider, offering seamless development and manufacturing services from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish as well as laboratory testing support for the biopharmaceutical products we manufacture. Our state-of-the-art facilities are CGMP compliant with bioreactors ranging from small to large scales to serve varying client needs. Samsung Biologics offers a combined 604 kL capacity at Bio Campus I. The company launched Bio Campus II with the completion of Plant 5 in April 2025, adding 180 kL capacity. Additionally, Samsung Biologics America enables the company to work in closer proximity to clients based in the U.S. and Europe. We continue to maximize operational efficiency and upgrade our capabilities to better accommodate client needs, investing in an ADC facility, mRNA technologies, and additional aseptic filling capacity. As a sustainable CDMO partner of choice, we are committed to on-time, in-full delivery of the products we manufacture with our flexible manufacturing services, operational excellence, and proven expertise.

Samsung Biologics Media Contact

Claire Kim, Head of Marketing & Global Communications

cair.kim@samsung.com