Siemens Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Open, Efficient, and Interoperable Data Center Solutions and Market-leading Position

Siemens demonstrates its forward-thinking leadership and commitment to innovation by meeting the current and emerging demands of data centers to shape a more sustainable and interconnected future.

SAN ANTONIO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the data center infrastructure solutions industry and, based on its research, recognizes Siemens with the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award. The company positions itself as a leader in delivering advanced modular, scalable, and AI-driven solutions that align with key market trends and evolving customer needs. It offers a comprehensive solution suite, empowering data centers to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry while addressing sustainability, energy efficiency, and operational reliability concerns. Siemens stands out in a highly competitive market with low product differentiation; it achieves this by delivering a distinctive combination of sustainability, innovation, and comprehensive end-to-end solutions. Its value proposition is centered around holistic sustainability services, open interoperability, and long-term value driven by innovation. These foundational elements position the technology company as a trusted partner for data center operators seeking cutting-edge critical infrastructure. Siemens’ latest innovations include:

Siemens EcoTech label : The sustainability product label provides customers with the necessary transparency on the certified products’ performance across environmentally relevant criteria. This capability enables informed decision making while supporting sustainability goals.

: The sustainability product label provides customers with the necessary transparency on the certified products’ performance across environmentally relevant criteria. This capability enables informed decision making while supporting sustainability goals. blue GIS (SF6-Free) : The product facilitates the global market’s ongoing SF6 phase-out by replacing the high global warming potential gas with ‘Clean Air’ and incorporates circularity to minimize environmental impact while offering high reliability and operational safety.

: The product facilitates the global market’s ongoing SF6 phase-out by replacing the high global warming potential gas with ‘Clean Air’ and incorporates circularity to minimize environmental impact while offering high reliability and operational safety. Heat reuse solutions : Automated to capture and repurpose excess heat, these systems reduce data centers’ energy consumption and enhance sustainability.

: Automated to capture and repurpose excess heat, these systems reduce data centers’ energy consumption and enhance sustainability. Desigo CC : The open, flexible, and scalable building management system for high performing buildings allows for increased comfort, security, operational efficiency, and energy efficacy.

: The open, flexible, and scalable building management system for high performing buildings allows for increased comfort, security, operational efficiency, and energy efficacy. Building X: The cloud-based digital building platform offers various services and ready-to-use, AI-based applications, such as Energy Manager, Sustainability Manager, and Lifecycle Twin. Its implementation enhances energy efficiency and provides full transparency while generating higher net operating income.

Siemens leverages its market-leading portfolio to transform critical infrastructure such as data centers, thus delivering significant advancements in sustainability, efficiency, and resilience:

SiGREEN enables data centers to track and reduce their product carbon footprints by using real emissions data. This commitment to sustainability is underscored by Siemens’ technologies, which helped customers avoid 190 million tons of CO2 emissions in 2023. Moreover, the company integrates AI and digital twin-enabled capabilities across its portfolio to provide customers with unparalleled performance optimization and sustainability management, facilitating better decision-making, cost savings, and sustainability improvements.

In terms of energy efficiency, Siemens’ White Space Cooling Optimization technology stands out, achieving up to 40% energy savings and enhancing power usage effectiveness. These improvements reduce operational costs and support in aligning data centers with industry best practices for energy performance.

To ensure resilience and business continuity, Siemens offers robust fire safety solutions, such as the natural extinguishing technology, Sinorix NXN, as well as advanced access control systems from its safety portfolio. These solutions safeguard mission-critical environments, protect against disruptions, and maintain seamless operations.

Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan, observed: “As a global technology leader across diverse industry verticals, Siemens is renowned for its innovative, sustainable, and forward-thinking services and solutions. Leveraging its expertise and pedigree, the company is bringing the same transformative approach to the data center industry, driving advancements in efficiency, resilience, and sustainability to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market.”

Siemens continues to lead the market by leveraging AI-driven technologies to deliver superior performance, energy efficiency, and sustainability through the entire lifecycle of data center operations. Recognizing sustainability as an ongoing journey rather than a one-time fix, Siemens focuses on realistic, actionable, and highly customized strategies to drive tangible and incremental improvements for its customers. The company’s open, interoperable technology seamlessly integrates with data centers’ existing systems. Specifically, its digital business platform, Siemens Xcelerator, enables devices and systems from various manufacturers to connect and interact, eliminating vendor lock-ins and simplifying communication across diverse technology stacks. Some of the platform’s key differentiators are:

Modular and interoperable portfolio : IoT-enabled hardware and software as well as digital services in a modular approach ensures ease of integration

: IoT-enabled hardware and software as well as digital services in a modular approach ensures ease of integration Open ecosystem of collaboration : Built on an open ecosystem, the platform promotes collaboration between solution vendors, technology partners, and developers

: Built on an open ecosystem, the platform promotes collaboration between solution vendors, technology partners, and developers Scalability and flexibility : Modular offerings can be customized and scaled based on individual needs, making advanced technologies accessible to businesses of all sizes

: Modular offerings can be customized and scaled based on individual needs, making advanced technologies accessible to businesses of all sizes Sustainability focus : IoT, AI, and digital twins technology are used to optimize energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprints

: IoT, AI, and digital twins technology are used to optimize energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprints Cybersecurity: For the secure advancement of digitalization, Siemens ensures comprehensive cybersecurity measures across solutions and the partner ecosystem

As a result of these capabilities, Siemens has established itself as a trusted partner for data centers worldwide. The company’s unique combination of cutting-edge technologies, sustainability-driven solutions, and exceptional service makes it the go-to choice for data center operators seeking to future-proof their operations and stay ahead of environmental regulations.

“Siemens’ strategic financial management, strong financial results and high profitability, and digital transformation success position it ahead of competitors, making it a standout performer in the market. Equipped with a deep understanding of unmet market needs, Siemens offers a diverse portfolio of groundbreaking technologies and differentiated services designed to tackle critical industry challenges, ultimately paving the way for eco-friendly, high-performance, robust, and cost-efficient data centers,” added Gautham. Siemens earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for its strong overall performance in the data center infrastructure solutions industry.

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

