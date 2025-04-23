SimonMed Imaging Partners with Lunit to Deliver Best-in-Class AI for Breast Cancer Detection

A Major Leap Forward in Patient Health and the Future of Mammography

PHOENIX, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SimonMed Imaging®, one of the largest and most advanced outpatient medical imaging providers in the United States, is proud to announce their partnership with Lunit, a global leader in AI-driven cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, to bring a new era of AI-powered breast cancer detection to patients across the country. The partnership marks a major milestone in SimonMed’s mission to save lives through early detection.

SimonMed has selected Lunit INSIGHT DBT™, in combination with Volpara Analytics™, as the most advanced AI solution for breast cancer screening after an extensive evaluation of technologies on the market. This best-in-class software will now power SimonMed’s Personalized Breast Cancer Detection (PBCD) service, designed to provide every patient with a precise, highly personalized, and data-driven screening experience.

“This is more than just an upgrade—it’s an important step forward for our patient’s health,” said Dr. Sean Raj, Chief Innovation Officer at SimonMed Imaging and Fellow of The Society of Breast Imaging (FSBI) “We’ve evaluated a range of AI technologies, and Lunit’s performance, speed, and clinical validation stood above the rest. This partnership enables us to offer the most precise and personalized mammogram experience to date—and when paired with our board-certified breast radiologists, we believe it offers the most advanced mammogram available today”

Lunit INSIGHT DBT is trained on millions of images and engineered to detect even the most subtle signs of breast cancer, improving both sensitivity and specificity. Integrated into SimonMed’s national network of over 170 accredited centers and supported by more than 200 subspecialty-trained radiologists, this AI solution helps ensure earlier detection, faster turnaround times, and actionable insights for patients.

“This is the most advanced AI solution we’ve ever adopted,” said Dr. John Simon, MD, Founder and CEO of SimonMed Imaging. “It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing every patient we see with the most accurate, affordable, and proactive care possible.”

“SimonMed is leading by example,” said Craig Hadfield, CEO of Volpara Health, a Lunit company bringing innovative AI solutions to the United States. “This is more than a technology upgrade—it’s a transformation of care. With Volpara and Lunit, SimonMed is helping set a new standard for what modern high-quality breast screening should look like: data-driven, patient-focused, and grounded in clinical excellence.”

For more details on SimonMed’s Personalized Breast Cancer Detection and how it can benefit patients, visit simonmed.com.

About SimonMed

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, SimonMed is one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and radiology practices in the United States. SimonMed has approximately 170 sites across 11 states and over 200 subspecialty-trained radiologists. SimonMed offers the full modality of diagnostic scans, including 3T MRI, CT, ultrasound, 3-D mammography, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, DEXA, X-rays, among others. The company uses the newest, most advanced, diagnostic imaging technologies while maintaining affordability and accessibility. SimonMed is a worldwide leader in the clinical use of AI to improve diagnoses with one of the largest global deployments to enhance early breast cancer detection and in the evaluation of brain disorders. Through its simonONE division, SimonMed is also at the forefront of personalized imaging for the early diagnosis and treatment of disease. For more information, visit simonone.com and simonmed.com.

About Lunit



About Lunit Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ) is a medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer through AI. Lunit harnesses AI-powered medical image analytics and biomarker analysis to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient. The FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite for cancer screening serves over 4,800 medical institutions across 55+ countries. Lunit clinical studies have been published in top journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and presented at global conferences such as the ASCO and RSNA. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with a network of offices worldwide, Lunit leads the global fight against cancer. Discover more at lunit.io.

About Volpara

Volpara Health is on a mission to save families from cancer with AI-powered software that helps healthcare providers better understand cancer risk, guide personalized care decisions, and recommend additional imaging and interventions. Used in over 3,500 facilities by more than 9,500 technologists worldwide. Volpara’s software impacts nearly 18M patients, supports over 3.6M annual cancer risk assessments, and integrates seamlessly with electronic health records and imaging systems. Volpara helps radiologists quantify dense breast tissue with precision and technologists produce mammograms that have optimal positioning, compression, and dose. Volpara software also streamlines operations to ease compliance and accreditation. Volpara, a Lunit company, is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand, and has an office in Seattle. Volpara is the trusted partner of leading healthcare institutions globally. For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com.