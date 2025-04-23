Smartee GS Tech Revitalizes Sydney Orthodontics: Prof. Gang Shen Returns to Academic Origins with Breakthrough Clear Aligners Therapy

SYDNEY, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Over 30 leading orthodontists gathered at the University of Sydney for a landmark seminar on GS Mandibular Repositioning Therapy, led by Prof. Gang Shen, Chief R&D Scientist of Smartee Denti-Technology. The event marked both a homecoming for Prof. Shen, whose foundational research at Sydney University (2004-2008) shaped Smartee’s globally adopted GS system in an early form, and a strategic step in equipping clinicians to treat complex malocclusions non-surgically.



Prof. Gang Shen Delivering GS Lectures

Prof. Shen first arrived in Australia in 1995 as a senior visiting scholar at the University of Adelaide Dental School. Now, three decades later, he returned to Australia to present a lecture titled “Mandibular Forward Positioning Therapy: Fundamental Mechanisms, Therapeutic Procedures and Clinical Efficacy” to local orthodontic professionals and former colleagues. Following the lecture was a hands-on session for attendees to practice wax bite registration techniques. Attendees had a chance to discussed how to adopt GS technology into their own clinical workflows.



Attendees Learning about Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology

An important part of the foundation for Smartee’s GS mandibular repositioning system was laid during Prof. Gang Shen’s tenure as an Associate Professor of Orthodontics at the University of Sydney, where he conducted research on mandibular functional repositioning and condylar remodeling. During this period, Prof. Shen published multiple influential studies on mandibular repositioning in Orthodontics and Craniofacial Research, Journal of Dental Research, and Archives of Oral Biology.

The GS innovative approach offers a novel way to treat patients with facial convexity, facial concavity, and facial asymmetry. By leveraging its specifically designed features, this approach simultaneously addresses jaw discrepencies and achieve teeth alignment , thereby eliminating or minimizing the need for tooth extraction and orthopedic surgery. It is now applied in Smartee’s clear aligner products for patients of all age groups.

Smartee Denti-Technology is proud to bring its innovations back to the academic community that helped spark them, and looks forward to continued collaboration with clinicians and researchers in Australia and beyond.