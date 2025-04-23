Strong Partnership for Future Momentum! Paper Chain Southeast Asia Expo + WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025 to Launch in Jakarta

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To further strengthen the upstream and downstream synergistic effects of the paper-making and packaging industrial chains, two major organizers specializing in paper-making and packaging exhibitions – China National Chemical Information Center and RX will co-host the Paper Chain Southeast Asia Expo + WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The exhibition, to be held from July 29 to 31, 2025, at Indonesia JIEXPO Exhibition Center, will feature over 300 participating enterprises and present a high-quality supply system for the whole Southeast Asian paper-making and packaging industrial chain. Its organizers will deeply explore industry resources from multiple countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, extensively invite trade visitors from related application industries to attend for consultation, help exhibitors effectively expand more intended customers and promote in-depth cooperation and mutual benefits between Chinese and Southeast Asian paper-making and eco-friendly packaging industries.

With diverse demands in Southeast Asian market driving the development of corrugated packaging market, as well as rapid growth of emerging industries like e-commerce and take-out in addition to traditional commodity and transportation packaging needs, packaging manufacturers have witnessed increasing demands for short-order equipment, corrugated paper processing equipment, folding carton processing equipment, and food container processing equipment, etc. According to research data from authoritative market consulting institutions, the Southeast Asian corrugated packaging market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of 4% during the 2021-2026 forecast period.

RX, the organizer of WEPACK Southeast Asia, has keenly captured market development trends, and begun to host the Indonesian Corrugated Folding Carton Manufacturing Summit since 2011. By doing so, it has accumulated extensive resources from industry buyers, media, and associations, and established long-term cooperative relationships with local authoritative institutions such as the Association Corrugated Converting Indonesia (ACCI), Indonesian Packaging Federation (IPF), and Indonesian Pulp & Paper Association (APKI). Such profound market foundation enables WEPACK to precisely link with the Southeast Asian packaging industry and assist exhibitors in quickly expanding local markets.

Upgraded Exhibition to Land in Indonesia

Paper Chain Southeast Asia Expo + WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025 will officially move to Indonesia. As Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia holds a crucial position in the global packaging industry, demonstrating strong momentum especially in paper packaging, eco-friendly packaging, and intelligent packaging fields. This will provide more potential market opportunities and help expand markets in Southeast Asia and global business at large.

Indonesia offers a massive market with rapid packaging industry growth.

Indonesia is one of Southeast Asia’s largest manufacturing and transportation hubs and one of the world’s fastest-growing emerging markets, with swift economy development featured by a stable annual growth rate of 5% and robust market vitality.

The Indonesian market influences over 600 million consumers in ASEAN. With robust export growth, it is gradually becoming a major player in the international packaging market. In recent years, Indonesia has attracted significant global investment, particularly in electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, logistics, and packaging sectors. At the same time, the booms in e-commerce, take-out, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries have driven increased demand for paper packaging, eco-friendly packaging, and intelligent packaging.

Paper Chain Southeast Asia Expo + WEPACK Southeast Asia, in alignment with national strategy, receives vigorous government and industry support.

Paper Chain Southeast Asia Expo + WEPACK Southeast Asia actively responds to the China-ASEAN cooperation strategy. Previous editions had garnered support from industry associations across various countries and regions, including the Asian Corrugated Cases Association (ACCA), Association Corrugated Converting Indonesia (ACCI), Malaysia Printing Association (MPA), Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), Philippine Printing Partnership (PPP), Corrugated Box Manufacturers’ Association (CBMA), Malaysian Corrugated Carton Manufacturers’ Association (MACCMA), Lanka Corrugated Cartons Manufacturers Association (LCCMA), Hong Kong Corrugated Paper Manufacturers’ Association (HKCPMA), Vietnam Packaging Association (VINPAS) and Vietnam Printing Association (VPA), etc., continuously raising the exhibition’s international influence.

Additionally, Paper Chain Southeast Asia Expo + WEPACK Southeast Asia has received policy support from Guangdong Province’s “Guangdong Trade Global” campaign, with participating enterprises from Guangdong eligible for allowances, further reducing exhibitors’ costs for overseas market expansion.

WEPACK Southeast Asia will be co-located and held in conjunction with Paper Chain Southeast Asia Expo, creating a whole industrial chain display platform from paper-making to packaging and end application:

Upstream: Paper-making, pulp, eco-friendly materials

Midstream: Packaging equipment, printing technologies, intelligent packaging

Downstream: Packaging applications in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, e-commerce industries, etc.

This integrated exhibition model will greatly improve connection efficiency between upstream and downstream industrial chain enterprises, while helping exhibitors precisely expand into the Southeast Asian market.

Strong partnership for joint efforts in creating a whole industrial chain packaging gala in Southeast Asia

In 2025, Paper Chain Southeast Asia Expo + WEPACK Southeast Asia reached a strategic cooperation agreement with Paper Chain Indonesia to launch in conjunction at the same location, collaboratively creating the largest and most comprehensive whole industrial chain specialized exhibition gala covering the paper-making technology, packaging processing, and packaging application in the Southeast Asian region.

Paper Chain Indonesia, as the only specialized exhibition in Indonesia focusing on pulping, paper-making, and eco-friendly packaging, has received strong support from government departments and business associations in Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Thailand, and other countries. The exhibition is co-organized by China National Chemical Information Center (CNCIC) and Indonesian Pulp and Paper Association (IPPA), who signed a memorandum of deep cooperation mechanism in the China–Indonesia paper-making and packaging industry in 2023. IPPA annually organizes over 30 local Indonesian front-line paper-making and packaging manufacturers to participate in the exhibition.

Paper Chain Southeast Asia Expo & WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025 looks forward to your participation, to jointly expand into the Indonesian and Southeast Asian packaging market!