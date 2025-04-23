Thailand celebrates first ever regional winner in Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards

BANGKOK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) today announced primary teacher, Polly Neville from Denla British School Bangkok, as the regional winner of the 2025 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards in Southeast Asia & Pacific. Selected by the judges for her dedication to making sure all her learners feel seen, Polly is the first teacher in Thailand to be recognised as a regional winner in the competition’s seven-year history.



Polly Neville, regional winner of the 2025 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards in Southeast Asia & Pacific

Polly is one of nine regional winners of the global Cambridge competition that celebrates the achievements of teachers around the world. As a regional winner, she will win £500 worth of books for her class, a trophy, take part in a regional awards ceremony and receive publicity for herself and her school during the coming year. She will also appear on a ‘Thank you’ page at the front of a range of new Cambridge textbooks, available to the public from November 2025.

Originally from the UK, Polly has been a primary school teacher for 16 years and is currently Head of Section for Years 5 and 6 at Denla British School. She is passionate about pastoral care and thrives in her role supporting the wellbeing of all children in the section. Polly was nominated by the parent of one of her students, thanking her for the ‘Friday Friends Club’ – a social group where students discuss empathy, effective conversation, and feelings.

Polly said, ‘The greatest reward in my role is watching students grow in confidence, develop independence and find joy in facing challenges. Through my pastoral care initiatives, I aim to create a space where every child feels seen, heard, and valued. Strong partnerships between school, parents and students are essential to me. I want children and parents to know they have a solid support network here. If I’ve helped even one child and their family feel more accepted and empowered, then I’ve fulfilled my purpose.’

Global winner voting

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards gives students, parents and peers the chance to nominate a current primary or secondary teacher for outstanding commitment to their students’ education. By going to dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/vote, the public can now vote for Polly, or another of the nine regional winners to become the overall, global winner of the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards 2025. The deadline to vote is 30 April 2025 and the winner will be announced on 21 May 2025.

The 2025 competition received over 5000 nominations for teachers in 101 different countries around the world. Nominations not only thanked teachers for the hard work they put into teaching, but also for all the extra things they do to ensure their students are happy and healthy.

Rod Smith, Managing Director of International Education said, ‘At Cambridge, we are constantly inspired by the stories of teachers who go above and beyond, not for recognition but because they believe in the power of education to change lives. In an industry where AI is making all the headlines, it’s uplifting to see the warmth and humanity that this year’s winners have brought to their classrooms.

‘These awards are a yearly reminder that teachers remain the most vital part of delivering a rounded education. Technology, no matter how sophisticated, cannot replicate the empathy, creativity, social guidance and the sheer inspiration that a great teacher like Polly can provide. I congratulate Polly on her immense accomplishments, which I’m sure will inspire teachers and learners across Thailand.’

To find out more about Cambridge and vote for your favourite teacher in the competition, please visit dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/vote

