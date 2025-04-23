THE KORE IMPACT SET TO INTRODUCE INNOVATIVE KOREAN “GONGGU” CONCEPT TO US CREATORS AT EXCLUSIVE LA EVENT

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Kore Impact Inc., a pioneering marketing company headquartered in Beverly Hills, is set to revolutionize the US e-commerce landscape with the introduction of “gonggu,” an innovative Korean group purchasing concept. The company will host an exclusive event for 100 creators in the Los Angeles area to showcase this unique marketing approach and to preview Korean products soon to be available in the American market.

The invite-only event will offer influential content creators a first look at The Kore Impact’s groundbreaking platform, Keverything, scheduled to launch on May 24th, 2025.This platform aims to connect US consumers with a portfolio of Korean products through a strategic network of influencer partnerships.

At the heart of The Kore Impact is a bold and visionary mission: to spark a cultural movement through commerce. Keverything isn’t just a shopping platform—it’s a curated gateway into the soul of Korea. From the electrifying energy of K-pop, the storytelling magic of K-dramas and K-movies, to the bold creativity of K-Art. Let’s not forget about the advanced technology of K-Skincare, the world-renowned excellence of K-Medical and K-Plastic Surgery, and the unforgettable experiences of K-Tourism—every offering being designed to inspire, connect, and elevate.

For Gen Z and Millennials in the U.S., this is more than a transaction—it’s an invitation to explore identity, culture, and innovation in one immersive experience. It’s where style meets substance, culture meets commerce, and passion meets greater possibilities.

“Gonggu represents a transformative approach to group purchasing that maximizes reach while minimizing costs for both brands and consumers,” says Claudia Choi, CEO of The Kore Impact. “By bringing this concept to the US market, we’re creating an exciting opportunity for American creators to introduce their audiences to high-quality Korean products through a unique, community-driven shopping experience.”

The Kore Impact is actively building a global network of over 500,000 influencers who will collaborate through the Keverything platform to promote limited-time product campaigns using the gonggu model. This strategy has proven highly successful in the Korean market and is poised to capitalize on the growing popularity of K-culture in the United States.

The company’s goal is clear: to promote the Korean Wave (“Hallyu”) in the US and spark genuine connections between Korean brands and American consumers through the power of trusted creator voices. The upcoming LA event marks a major milestone in positioning gonggu as a revolutionary force in American e-commerce—and The Kore Impact as the bridge between the two cultures.

About The Kore Impact Inc.

The Kore Impact Inc. is an online marketing company based in Beverly Hills, California, dedicated to connecting Korean brands with US creators. Through the Keverything app, which is launching on May 24, 2025, the company introduces American consumers to premium Korean products via trusted influencer partnerships. With a mission to elevate K-culture and spark cross-cultural innovation, The Kore Impact is pioneering a new wave of commerce, driven by creativity, authenticity, and global connection.