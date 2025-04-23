Truecaller Nomination Commitee proposes Aruna Sundararajan as new Board member

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Nomination Committee of Truecaller AB (publ) proposes that Ms. Aruna Sundararajan is elected as new Board member at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on May 23, 2025. Further, the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of all current Board members.

Ahead of the AGM on May 23, 2025, the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of all current Board members (Nami Zarringhalam, Alan Mamedi, Annika Poutiainen, Helena Svancar, Shailesh Lakhani), and the election of Ms. Arunda Sundararajan as a new member of the board.

Ms. Aruna Sundararajan has extensive experience within the technology field from other board assignments and comes with relevant experience in policy and regulatory matters within India. She has held key positions at central level such as Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Secretary to the Department of Telecommunications and chairperson of the Digital Communications Commission where she played a key role in policy making for the telecom sector. As Kerala’s first IT Secretary, she was the driving force behind major digital infrastructure and e-learning projects. Today, Ms. Sundararajan serves as chairperson of the Broadband India Forum, a think tank for telecom and digital issues, and is on the advisory board of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). Furthermore, she is a director on the boards of Delhivery Limited, Info Edge (India) Limited, L&T Technology Services Limited as well as India’s National Bank of Infra Financing and Development (NaBFID).

Ms. Aruna Sundararajan is independent of the company and all large shareholders.

“We are very pleased with the nomination of Aruna Sundararajan as a new board member of Truecaller. She possesses extensive experience in policy and regulatory matters within technology and has board experience from several listed companies in India. Her appointment as a new board member is expected to significantly enhance the board’s collective expertise and competence in these areas. With this addition the Board will consist of six board members with well diversified competences and experiences,” says Kamjar Hajabdolahi, chairman of Truecallers Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee’s other proposals and motivated statement will be presented in connection with the notice to the AGM.

Truecaller’s Nomination Committee ahead of the 2025 AGM comprises of Kamjar Hajabdolahi, appointed by Nami Zarringhalam, Sven Törnkvist, appointed by Alan Mamedi, Mattias Lampe, appointed by Peak XV and Alan Mamedi, being the representative of the Board of Directors of Truecaller AB.

