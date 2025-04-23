United Imaging and IHH Healthcare Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Global Access to Advanced Imaging Technologies

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — April 10, 2025, United Imaging, a global leader in medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with IHH Healthcare, a world-leading integrated healthcare provider. The agreement, announced during the China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) 2025, marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at improving global access to advanced diagnostic technologies, starting with PET/CT systems.

IHH Healthcare operates over 80 hospitals across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Turkiye, India, and Greater China, through its portfolio of trusted brands – Acibadem, Mount Elizabeth, Prince Court, Island Hospital, Gleneagles, Fortis, Pantai and Parkway.

The collaboration between the two organizations aims to explore potential synergies involving United Imaging’s imaging systems and AI solutions, with a view toward supporting diagnostic advancement and improved patient care.

Dr. Jusong Xia, President of International Business at United Imaging, said:

“We are excited to work with IHH Healthcare to bring advanced medical imaging solutions to their extensive hospital network. Our shared goal is to improve diagnostic capabilities and clinical outcomes through innovative imaging technologies and AI solutions.”

The initial phase of the collaboration will focus on opportunities to integrate United Imaging’s PET/CT systems, providing IHH Healthcare with advanced imaging technologies to support early diagnosis and better treatment planning.

United Imaging remains focused on its mission of “Equal Healthcare for All,” ensuring that advanced healthcare solutions are accessible to clinicians and patients globally.

About United Imaging

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

