Vantage Markets and Vantage Foundation Partner to Support Grab Indonesia’s Women Driver Program

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets, in collaboration with its charitable arm, Vantage Foundation through the #TradeforHope initiative, has successfully supported Grab Indonesia’s Women Driver Program – Wiramudi Grab program. This initiative empowered over 3,400 women across multiple cities in Indonesia, create economic opportunities in the ride-hailing industry by providing startup capital, essential equipment, and financial incentives to help them establish a sustainable source of income.



The program, which ran from November 2024 to January 2025, achieved remarkable results. It onboarded 1,400 new female drivers and reactivated 2,000 dormant drivers in Jakarta, Bali, Medan, Bandung, Makassar, Semarang, and Yogyakarta. Participants received free driver kits, including jackets and helmets, as well as reactivation incentives to encourage continued participation in the workforce.

The initiative had a tangible economic impact, with participating drivers experiencing a 13% increase in trips compared to those who did not receive support. Beyond financial assistance, the program provided participants with a renewed sense of confidence, independence, and community support.

For Purwati, the program was more than just an opportunity to earn an income—it also helped her build confidence in a new career path: “Joining as a lady Grab driver has been incredibly helpful in earning my own income and gaining new knowledge. Plus, I’ve received great benefits like jackets, helmets, and even cosmetics! These small gestures mean a lot. Thank you so much for the support!”



The Wiramudi Grab Program has demonstrated the power of corporate responsibility and strategic partnerships in fostering economic empowerment and workforce inclusion. By breaking down barriers to entry, the program has provided thousands of women with a chance to generate sustainable income while promoting greater gender diversity in Indonesia’s ride-hailing sector.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, emphasised the importance of this collaboration: “At Vantage Markets, we believe that financial independence should be accessible to everyone, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that create real, lasting impact. Our partnership with Vantage Foundation and Grab Indonesia is a testament to the power of collective action in driving meaningful change. By empowering women with resources, training, and financial support, we are not only helping them secure a stable income but also fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future. We look forward to expanding this partnership and continuing to support communities in need.”

The #TradeForHope campaign is part of Vantage’s ongoing efforts to integrate social responsibility into its operations. By giving back through initiatives like these, Vantage is paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future for the communities it serves.

About Grab

Grab is a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors. Serving over 700 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – Grab enables millions of people everyday to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending and insurance, all through a single app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone. Grab strives to serve a triple bottom line – we aim to simultaneously deliver financial performance for our shareholders and have a positive social impact, which includes economic empowerment for millions of people in the region, while mitigating our environmental footprint.

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has worked with charity organisations around the world, including the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach For Malaysia in Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an offer of any financial products or services. The charitable activities described herein are conducted by Vantage Foundation with support from Vantage Markets. These activities are entirely separate from any financial services offered by Vantage Markets. This article is solely intended to describe corporate social responsibility efforts and does not imply any endorsement or partnership related to financial products or services. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.