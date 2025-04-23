Visa unveils #TravelWithVisa initiative to boost cross-border travel in Asia Pacific through strategic collaborations

Launching in Hong Kong , one of Asia’s busiest transit hubs, the ongoing multi-phased #TravelWithAsia initiative aims to enhance travel experiences and tourism economy in the region, which saw a remarkable 26% increase in cross-border trips in 2024. [1]

HONG KONG, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Visa, a global leader in digital payments, announced the launch of #TravelWithVisa in Hong Kong, an ongoing regional initiative designed to connect travellers with major destinations in Asia Pacific. With a multi-phased approach, the initiative aims to enrich travel experiences, boost travel spending, and contribute to the Asia Pacific’s tourism economy, which saw a remarkable 26% increase in cross-border trips originating within the region in 2024, outpacing the global growth rate of 12%.[2]

Strategic collaborations shaping travel experiences in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of tourism. In 2024, seven out of the top ten fastest-growing travel destinations globally, in terms of arrivals, are from the Asia Pacific region, including Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.[3] Leveraging this momentum and as the first phase of the #TravelWithVisa initiative, Visa is announcing partnerships with five renowned international airlines—Air New Zealand, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Ethiopian Airlines, EVA AIR, and Singapore Airlines, to offer Hong Kong and Macau outbound travellers rewarding flight experiences with premium benefits. By collaborating with major banks, the initiative will also introduce new offerings and features through Visa travel card programmes to further enrich every traveller’s journey.

In the next phase, #TravelWithVisa will showcase Visa’s intercity smart mobility solutions that will enable a more efficient door-to-door travel journey, along with merchant offers that will curate new travel experiences and exclusive access to mega events across Asia Pacific for Visa cardholders. #TravelwithVisa is set to facilitate seamless, safe and enjoyable payment experiences while transforming the way people travel and explore the world.

Stephen Karpin, Regional President, Asia Pacific, Visa, said, “Travel is a powerful catalyst for fostering global connections, bridging cultures, and driving economic prosperity. This is at the heart of our #TravelWithVisa initiative, which is designed to unlock transformative growth opportunities across Asia Pacific. By collaborating with a network of partners and leveraging our robust payment solutions, we are delivering exceptional value and seamless travel experiences to consumers. We also want to express our appreciation to the tourism offices for their support of our vision. Together, we are contributing to the tourism ecosystem and the economic development of the region.”

Shirley Yu, Group General Manager, Greater China, Visa, said, “As one of Asia Pacific’s busiest aviation hubs, Hong Kong serves an important travel gateway connecting Greater China region and other parts of the world. Its accessibility, vitality and popularity as a destination have made it constant focal point for travellers from around the world; hence, making it an ideal launchpad for the #TravelWithVisa initiative. Through Visa’s extensive network, strategic partnerships and payment innovation, we will continue to unlock new opportunities for businesses of all types and sizes, not just in Hong Kong but across the region.”

A sustained mission to advance the travel and tourism sector

Visa is committed to elevating the travel experiences across Asia Pacific and the world through a series of major initiatives. Recent highlights include Visa’s sponsorships of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA Awards), the Red Bull F1 teams and The FIFA World Cup™, bringing exciting and unique entertainment to travellers. To facilitate efficient and convenient journeys for urban commuters, Visa has launched its contactless payment solution, Tap to Ride, for transit operators in key cities across Asia, including China Mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, the Maldives, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Beyond these collaborations, Visa continues to share insights on regional travel trends, reinforcing its role in shaping a more connected and dynamic tourism economy.

At the launch event for the #TravelWithVisa initiative, Stephen Karpin, Regional President for Asia Pacific at Visa, welcomed the attending guests, industry partners and representatives of tourism offices, with an opening remark on Visa’s commitment to contributing the tourism ecosystem and economic development of the Asia Pacific region.

Visa announced its strategic collaborations with five international airlines — Air New Zealand, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Ethiopian Airlines, EVA AIR, and Singapore Airlines — offering rewarding flight experiences with premium benefits. These efforts are further supported by tourism offices across Asia Pacific, including the Japan National Tourism Organization, Macao Government Tourism Office, Singapore Tourism Board, Taiwan Visitors Association Hong Kong Office, all contributing to the #TravelWithVisa vision.

The #TravelWithVisa initiative was unveiled with a Visa-branded hot air balloon – a symbolic representation of exploration, travel and journey at K11 MUSEA against the iconic backdrop of Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour.

