World Book, Publishing Day 2025: Laos Backs Local Authors, History

“A book isn’t something you force yourself to read, but something you do because you love it,” noted Robert George Cooper, a British-born anthropologist and well-known author of several books on Laos.

As the world celebrates World Book and Copyright Day today, 23 April, attention turns to figures like Cooper, individuals who have devoted their lives to literature and cultural exchange.

Cooper first arrived in Laos in 1973 during his PhD studies, later working with the United Nations on refugee repatriation and serving as head of the British Trade Office in Vientiane from 2000 to 2004.

A linguist speaking English, French, Lao, Malay/Indonesian, and Thai, Cooper established his iconic bookshop in downtown Vientiane in 2007, which continues to thrive despite the digital age.

One of his most popular works is “CultureShock! Laos: A Survival Guide to Customs and Etiquette.” This book guide offers practical insights into Lao culture, traditions, and social norms, making it valuable for travelers or anyone interested in understanding the nuances of life in Laos.

His newest release, “Laos: Making History in Search of Time Gone By,” was published in early 2025. The book traces Lao history from the Lan Xang era through French colonialism, the Indochina War, and into the complexities of modern-day Laos.

Now retired in Vientiane, Cooper expresses concern about reading habits among Lao youth. He notes that few young people embrace reading as a pathway to education and, by extension, the country’s economic development.

“In Laos, few people are able to read in English,” he notes. “Translating into the Lao language is a long process and often not worth doing because Lao people have very little to read in their own language; they even prefer to read Thai books.”

Despite this, Laos has made growing efforts to promote Lao-language literature. Events like the annual Vientiane Book Festival, held each November, aim to ignite a love of reading, especially among children and students.

While many young readers gravitate toward Thai books for their variety and professional quality—bolstered by Thailand’s larger publishing industry—others are turning their attention toward supporting local authors. Still, the road ahead remains challenging.

With only 15 to 20 publishing houses operating across the country, the Lao publishing industry is relatively small.

In a previous interview with the Laotian Times, writer and publisher Phoumpanya Douangpaseuth emphasized the need for stronger local support.

He urged readers to back Lao creators to help build a more self-sustaining literary culture.

Meanwhile, Laos continues to nurture its literary scene with the hope that more readers will turn to local authors and support homegrown stories.