YCH Group Executive Chairman Dr. Robert Yap Honoured with NTUC May Day Awards 2025 – Distinguished Service (Star) Award

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — YCH Group is proud to announce that its Executive Chairman, Dr. Robert Yap, has been conferred the prestigious NTUC May Day Awards 2025 – Distinguished Service (Star) Award. This accolade recognises Dr. Yap’s decade of leadership as President of the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) and his strong commitment to improving wages, supporting fair employment practices, and helping Singapore’s workforce adapt to a changing economy.



Dr. Robert Yap, Executive Chairman, YCH Group

As President of the SNEF from 2014 to 2024, Dr. Yap worked closely with tripartite partners to tackle key workforce challenges, including an ageing workforce, job displacement, and the need for lifelong skills upgrading. His leadership was instrumental in the formation of the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers, where he championed structured wage progression and the expansion of the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) to link wage growth with skills, job scope, and productivity — creating clear career pathways while safeguarding business competitiveness.

Dr. Yap recognised the invaluable contributions of mature workers and led efforts to raise the retirement and re-employment age, setting a national roadmap towards age 70 by 2030. To support this transition, he advocated for the Senior Employment Credit (SEC), which offsets wage costs for hiring senior Singaporeans and reinforces the value of older workers in the economy.

Dr. Yap also co-led the Joint NTUC-SNEF PME Taskforce, contributing to the development of structured policies that support skills upgrading, career mobility, and fair employment practices for Professionals, Managers, and Executives (PMEs). Through various tripartite councils and workgroups, he has been a consistent voice for PME resilience amid evolving market demands. A champion of lifelong learning and upskilling, Dr. Yap strongly supported the formation of Company Training Committees (CTCs), embedding a culture of continuous learning in organisations and ensuring businesses invest in future-ready talent.

In parallel, he has been a firm believer in technology as a workforce enabler. Under his leadership, autonomous mobile robots were deployed in warehouse and retail settings to reduce physical strain on older workers, allowing them to focus on higher-value tasks. This initiative exemplified how inclusive workforce policies and automation can go hand-in-hand to support productivity while preserving employability.

Beyond national-level contributions, Dr. Yap is a visionary leader in the logistics sector, where he continues to foster strong partnerships between businesses, unions, and government agencies. Under his leadership, YCH Group has led multiple industry-transforming initiatives, equipping workers with future-ready skills while championing inclusive and sustainable growth.

“I am honoured to receive the NTUC May Day Distinguished Service (Star) Award. This recognition reflects the shared commitment of many who believe in strengthening our workforce through inclusive practices, continuous learning, and responsible leadership. As we navigate disruption and demographic shifts, I remain convinced that strong tripartite collaboration is key to building a resilient and forward-looking workforce,” said Dr. Yap.

The NTUC May Day Awards honour individuals and organisations that have made a lasting impact on the lives of workers and contributed meaningfully to Singapore’s economic and social progress. Dr. Yap’s award is a recognition of his leadership as President of SNEF and highlights the strength of tripartite cooperation in advancing a fairer and more resilient workforce.

YCH Group congratulates Dr. Yap on this well-deserved accolade and reaffirms its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace that empowers employees and supports the continued transformation of the logistics sector.

About YCH Group

YCH Group is Singapore’s leading homegrown end-to-end supply chain solutions provider, with a presence in over 100 cities across the Asia Pacific. YCH focuses on boosting productivity and sustainability for its customers with its proprietary best-in-class suite of award-winning solutions across industries such as fast-moving consumer goods, electronics, chemical and healthcare, cold chain logistics, and e-Commerce. A strong proponent of innovation, YCH is recognised for its 7PL™ approach in seamlessly integrating supply chain strategy with execution. Its leadership in initiatives like the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN) underscores its pivotal role in advancing the goals of regional frameworks and multilateral trade agreements, such as the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).