2025 Medtec Free Pre-Registration Kicks Off! Meet Over 1000 Chinese Local Enterprises

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 Medtec International Medical Device Design & Manufacturing Technology Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as 2025 Medtec) will be held at the Halls 1&2 of Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center from September 24 to September 26. This exhibition is expected to cover 45,000㎡, with the Advanced Active Device Tech EXPO (hereinafter referred to as ADTE) and Quality Expo concurrently held. The event will bring together over 1,000 premium exhibitors from approximately 27 countries worldwide, showcasing products across 21 major categories. The 2025 Medtec Global Medical Supply Chain Summit will also be held, comprising eight sectors where over a hundred authoritative guests will explore industry trends with delegates.

Driven by the ’14th Five-Year Plan’ and new medical infrastructure policies, domestic medical devices are entering a ‘golden era of development’. The government has implemented measures such as tax reductions and mutual recognition of certification standards to reduce the costs of companies for overseas business. Meanwhile, the factors like accelerated aging, expanded primary healthcare, and technological innovation are propelling domestic medical equipment to rapidly advance from low-end consumables into high-end imaging, cardiovascular interventions, surgical robots, and other advanced fields. This year, Medtec will take the dual drivers of “substituted by domestic products + going global” as the core, bringing together over 1,000 domestic and international enterprises to showcase innovative technologies in the whole industry chain, helping China’s medical device industry overcome technical barriers and accelerate the process of globalization.

The pre-registration for 2025 Medtec is now officially start. From now until September 23rd, individual visitor and delegates can register for free admission through multiple channels, including official website EDM, E-mail contact. By complete the registration ahead, visitors and delegates can save entry fees up to$20USD, and gain exclusive access to premium benefits. Click to pre-register for visit >

Registration Now and Win Exclusive Gifts

2025 Medtec offers diverse pre-registration methods. Whether you will visit the show by individual or as group we provide various gift choice to claim onsite.

Channel 1. Online registration through Medtec official website

Visit https://en.medtecchina.com/, and click ‘Visitor Registration’ button demonstrated on the homepage, and follow the step to complete registration application.

Channel 2. Registration through E-mail

You can directly send your request to tracy.zhang@informa.com, to obtain the registration link.

Channel 3. Official E-newsletter

Check E-mail address, we should reach you directly if you visit or exhibit before. The fast registration link should lie in it.

Channel 4. Group registration

If you wish to join 2025 Medtec with 5 or more, please send E-mail to tracy.zhang@informa.com for group pre-registration. You can either come with colleagues or friends.

4. Invite more to win “top inviter scheme”

Upon completion personal pre-registration, you may share tailored poster via the ‘Invite My Friends’ – ‘Invite friends’ or send invitation through e-mail via Medtec registration system. In this way, you don’t have to come together with invitees, but we will offer reward for top 3 inviters.

This year’s Medtec requires real-name entry system. All visitors must bring confirmation letter and personal ID for admission. 2025 Medtec is a professional trade show. Minors under 18 is not permitted to entry.

Efficient Exhibition and Learning of cutting-edge Products All at Once

As the annual gathering place for medical device manufacturers to release new equipment, technologies, materials, and trends, 2025 Medtec will continue to showcase in Hall 1 (Medical Manufacturing Service & Equipment Pavilion) and Hall 2 (Medical Materials & Core Components Pavilion) at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center(short for SWEEC). The exhibition will encompass 21 major product categories, with participating companies evenly distributed in two halls. Currently, over 800 companies have confirmed their participation, including renowned entities such as Lanzhou Seemine Keli New Materials Co., Ltd., WuXi AppTec (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Suzhou Kedifei Biotechnology Co., Ltd., DuPont (China) R&D Management Co., Ltd., and Vector Automotive Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Furthermore, and the companies like Joymed-tech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Y&L Precision Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Honghui Spring Co., Ltd., and IneosStyrolution Advanced Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will showcase products such as medical collagen, integrated water-electroporation devices, precision welding components, spiral tubes, and Novodur HDs.

In recent years, Made-in-China medical devices have been steadily displacing imported products through their cost-effectiveness and localized service capabilities, achieving a “curve overtaking” particularly in niche segments like AI-assisted diagnosis, 3D-printed biomaterials, and cardiac electrophysiology equipment. Data shows that in 2024, Mindray’s overseas revenue accounted for 38.8% of its total revenue, while United Imaging’s global installed base has surpassed 30,000 units, underscoring the international competitiveness of Chinese manufacturing.

2025Medtec will set aside a 1,500 m² ADTE zone, emphasizing pivotal challenges such as chip sensing, precision machining, and AI-assisted medical devices. Over 100 leading domestic enterprises will showcase their innovative accomplishments. Click to pre-register for visit >

Medtec Global Medical Supply Chain Summit to hit global hot trends

The rapid development of medical device industry hinges on robust supply chain support and the establishment of innovation ecosystem. The technological strides in upstream electronic components, raw materials, and other areas underpin the technological trajectory of medical devices, while the requirements of downstream healthcare institutions fuel a sustained industry advancement.

The industrial summit in concurrent to 2025 Medtec will undergo a comprehensive upgrade and change name into Medtec Global Medical Supply Chain Summit. This event will concentrate on the entire lifecycle of medical device R&D, design, manufacturing, and implementation to foster collaboration and innovation across all supply chain tiers. Simultaneously, we will delve into the development trajectories of innovative medical devices and active medical devices, explore the challenges and opportunities encountered by medical device companies in their global expansion, and assist enterprises in achieving new breakthroughs.

The summit will be anticipated to feature over 120 speakers from governmental regulatory bodies, leading universities, research institutions, and leading enterprises, who will collaborate with attendees to navigate the globalization path for domestic medical devices.

The 2025 Medtec Global Medical Supply Chain Summit will be featured with eight core sectors:

Material Innovation & Application

Boosters for the Birth of Medical Devices-Innovative Medical Materials/Accessories

3D Printing Materials and Technologies for Medical Device Applications

Forum on Technology Development of New Type Medical Dressings

Regulation & Quality

The 6th Edition of Regulatory Lecture: Practice for Product Compliance and Market Launch

Quality Focus – Medical Device Life Cycle Risk Management

Advanced Active Medical Technologies

The 9th IIMD China Summit-Implantable and Interventional Medical Device——New Technologies, New Applications, New Opportunities

Active Medical Equipment Core Components and Technology Forum

Manufacturing Process

Precision Machining Equipment and Technology Forum

Plastic Molding Technology in Medical Device Manufacturing Forum

The 6th Forum for High-end Digital Manufacturing Technology for Medical Devices

Seminar of Advanced Technology of Medical Bonding and Welding

The 7th Session of Pack & Ster Hub

R&D

Overseas Advanced Medical Manufacturing Technology

The 8th Conference of Medical Device Design

Consumer Medical

Medical Cosmetology Forum——UOR Innovation Technologies

Medical Cosmetology Forum——Research and Clinical Application of New Materials

Forum on Innovation and Practice in Rehabilitation Medical Devices

Market & Purchase

Conference on Supporting Services for Medical Device Companies Overseas Expansion

The 9th Market Report Track of Medical Device Industry

Other Supporting Activities

Medtec has been committed to the development of collaboration and innovation throughout the entire industry value chain, offering an all-in-one platform for industry professionals to showcase technologies, facilitate business connections, and gain insights into policies and technical advancements.

As domestic substituted products ventures into more challenging fields and global competition intensifies, 2025 Medtec will serve as a vital opportunity for companies to capitalize on emerging market opportunities. Register for free now and collaborate with industry leaders for mutual development!