Cloud4C Partners with ORIX Rentec to Launch GPU Cloud in Japan, Accelerating Security-first Enterprise AI Transformations

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C, world’s leading multi-cloud MSP and a trusted AI transformation partner, announces its partnership with ORIX Rentec Corporation (“ORIX Rentec”), a group company of ORIX, which is a diversified multinational financial services group, to render GPU Cloud services in Japan.

Cloud4C will deliver a security-first GPU cloud wherein enterprises can access hyperscale performant GPU clusters on-demand to operate their AI workloads. The cloud will be available in private, hybrid cloud mode allowing integration with a firm’s existing landscapes. Unifying operational platforms, technologies, and managed services from dedicated COEs, the offering empowers businesses with a risk-proof sovereign AI stack. The service starts in 2025 helping institutions accelerate their AI, R&D, and product initiatives.

“This is a landmark engagement for us in Japan, a global innovation hub and key region for Cloud4C. Combining our world-class GPU infrastructure, managed cloud, and AI capabilities with ORIX Rentec’s diversified industrial expertise will bolster adoption of AI’s breakthrough potential across sectors,” mentioned Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Cloud4C.

Chanakya Levaka, COO, Cloud4C said, “Unlocking the real value of AI requires affordable accelerated compute, precise operational stacks, security-first and sovereign frameworks, and above all skilled resources. Partnering with ORIX Rentec, we aim to deliver a GPU cloud that is engineered for impactful AI outcomes risk-proof, maximizing ROI.”

Toshiyuki Okino, Managing Executive Officer, ORIX Rentec Corporation mentions, “ORIX Rentec is very happy to provide this service as a partner with Cloud4C. Cloud4C’s high-quality, security-first GPU cloud ecosystem will accelerate AI adoption and research & development in Japan. We believe it will also drive demand for rentals and service usage of edge devices such as electronic measuring instruments, IT equipment, robots, drones, and 3D printers, as well as the manufacturers of these devices. As these are our core products and target customer base, we are confident that this partnership will provide new services and value to companies advancing AI and DX, contributing to their business transformation.”

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is a global leader in AI-driven Managed Services and Security services, enabling 4,000+ enterprises across 29 countries to adopt AI and drive secure, intelligent, and scalable cloud transformations. Backed by a 99.95% uptime SLA from infrastructure to application login, we empower agility through automation, predictive analytics, and industry-specific, security-rich architectures.