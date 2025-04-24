Nota AI Named to the 2025 CB Insights’ List of the 100 Most Innovative AI Startups

Nota AI demonstrates global technological leadership in ‘AI Infrastructure: Accelerated Computing & Hardware – Edge’

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CB Insights today named Nota AI to its ninth annual AI 100 list, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.



“The AI 100 winners are future movers and shakers, taking big swings that will shape the future of AI,” said Manlio Carrelli, CEO at CB Insights. “This year’s cohort is pushing AI applications from emerging to emerged, working on everything from AI agents for complex processes to security and robotics. They’ve also zeroed in on new and promising technologies that might not be on the radar of many enterprises — multi-agent systems, novel computing and data curation approaches, and physical AI.”

“We’re honored to be named to CB Insights’ AI 100. This recognition affirms our mission to make AI efficient and accessible on edge devices globally,” said Myungsu Chae, CEO at Nota AI. “As the demand for on-device intelligence grows, NOTA AI is proud to lead the charge by delivering scalable AI optimization and deployment solutions that are not only high-performance, but also energy-efficient and hardware-aware.”

The list recognizes early—and mid-stage startups that are leading the way in applying AI across industries and architectures. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores. We also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

NOTA AI is a leading-edge AI software company specializing in model optimization and deployment across a wide range of hardware platforms. Through its proprietary platform, NetsPresso®, NOTA AI has helped global partners achieve up to 95% model size reduction and 10x faster inference speeds—all while maintaining high accuracy. With a world-class engineering team and more than 190 patents, NOTA AI is scaling rapidly, backed by top-tier investors and strategic partners, to become the foundational infrastructure for AI at the edge, worldwide.

Quick facts on the 2025 AI 100:

The 100 winners include 21 startups in AI agent platforms and infrastructure, 12 in AI observability and governance, and 12 in physical AI technology and building blocks.

The 2025 cohort is deploying AI across horizontal applications (customer service, process automation), infrastructure (AI observability, AI agent building), and verticals (healthcare and life sciences, industrials, financial services).

Collectively, these companies have raised $11.4B in equity funding over time, including more than $2.3B in 2025 (as of 4/16/2025).

in equity funding over time, including more than in 2025 (as of 4/16/2025). Nearly 75% are early-stage companies (Series A or earlier).

27 companies are based outside the United States , spanning 13 countries. This includes companies in developing and competitive AI markets like France and South Korea .

, spanning 13 countries. This includes companies in developing and competitive AI markets like and . The cohort has formed 315+ business relationships since 2023, including with industry leaders like NVIDIA, Google, and Uber.

About CB Insights

CB Insights is an AI super analyst for market intelligence. It delivers instant insights that help you bet on the right markets, track competitors, and source the right companies. Our AI super analyst is powerful because it is built on the validated database of companies and markets that CB Insights is famous for. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Contact:

Media@cbinsights.com

About Nota AI

Headquartered in Seoul, with a growing presence in Europe and the U.S., NOTA AI enables enterprises to run high-performance AI models on resource-constrained devices through custom AI solutions tailored for mobility, security, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.nota.ai.

CONTACT: marketing@nota.ai, Nota AI Marketing Team