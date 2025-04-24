OSL Powers Fosun Wealth Holdings’ Entry into Digital Asset Markets

HONG KONG, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Group (863.HK), a publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets and Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited (Fosun Wealth Holdings), a digitalised global wealth management platform under Fosun, announced a strategic partnership today. OSL will provide Fosun Wealth Holdings access to its secure and compliant institutional-grade Omnibus platform in Hong Kong to facilitate trading processes.

As the first company to be granted an SFC-VATP license and be insured, OSL practices the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance. By leveraging the robust KYC/AML infrastructure and processes, real-time risk controls, and insured custody solutions on OSL’s Omnibus service, Fosun Wealth Holdings will offer its clients instant, seamless, secure, and regulated crypto trading services. This partnership streamlines operations, reduces costs, and enables agile responses to dynamic market conditions and evolving compliance needs.

Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL, said, “Fosun Wealth Holdings has strong traditional finance expertise, which perfectly complements our compliant crypto asset capabilities. This synergy will facilitate seamless integration of Web3 and traditional finance, setting a benchmark for innovation and stability. Our collaboration will broaden compliant crypto services, enabling wider and safer Web3 investor participation.”

Cheng Kang, CEO of Fosun Wealth Holdings, said, “Virtual assets are a pivotal trend in global asset allocation. Our partnership with OSL marks a critical step for Fosun Wealth Holdings in deepening our fintech strategy and accelerating our development in the Web3 industry. As the first SFC-licensed digital asset trading platform in Hong Kong, we will pursue deeper cooperation with OSL in areas such as RWAs and stablecoins in the future.”

Looking ahead, OSL and Fosun Wealth Holdings will collaborate to nurture the Web3 ecosystem. The synergistic technology and resources of both companies will drive technological innovation, securely safeguard client assets, and establish a product suite for a safe and compliant financial services platform. The collaboration aims to promote the long-term development of the crypto ecosystem, create safer and more diversified investment value for clients, and jointly drive the development of the crypto markets in Hong Kong and Asia.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863.HK) is a leading global financial infrastructure platform bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy through blockchain technology. The Group is dedicated to providing efficient, seamless, and regulatory-compliant financial services to individuals and businesses worldwide.

OSL delivers a comprehensive suite of regulated services through its licensed platforms, including 24/7 OTC brokerage with deep liquidity fiat gateways and competitive pricing; omnibus brokerage solutions enabling traditional financial institutions to integrate digital assets; SOC 2 Type 2-certified custody with US$1 billion insurance protection; and compliant retail trading channels; wealth management solutions, including scheduled launches on tokenised treasuries and RWAs; and in preparation for cross-border payment infrastructure via OSL Pay.

“Open, Secure, Licensed” are the principles OSL lives by. OSL is expanding its compliant infrastructure across Japan, Australia, and Europe, potentially Southeast Asia, powering the next generation of global financial infrastructure.