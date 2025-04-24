Philippines Security Soars with Latest F-16 Platform: U.S. Approval Paves Way for Enhanced Air Power Capabilities and Self-Reliant Defense Posture

MANILA, Philippines, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The U.S. State Department’s recent approval of the proposed sale of 20 F-16 Block 70 aircraft to the Philippines marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to modernize its air power capabilities. The F-16 Block 70 is a highly advanced and proven platform for air-to-air defense and air-to-ground support, with advanced technology and mission systems, including the life-saving Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS).
The F-16 Block 70 provides advanced air power capabilities and enhances combat readiness of air forces around the world.
The F-16 has a proven track record of reliability, versatility, and effectiveness, with over 3,100 aircraft operating in 28 countries. Recently, the F-16 participated in the Cope Thunder exercise at Clark Air Base, Pampanga demonstrating its capabilities and interoperability with the Philippine Air Force. This exercise showcased the F-16’s ability to operate in a complex and dynamic environment, and its effectiveness in enhancing the combat readiness of air forces in the Asia-Pacific region.
“Lockheed Martin is proud to support the Philippines’ efforts to modernize its air power capabilities with the F-16 Block 70,” said Aimee Burnett, vice president – Lockheed Martin F-16 Business Development. “The F-16 Block 70 will deliver advanced capabilities and performance to address the Philippines’ defense requirements and serve as a strategic asset to support the country’s Self-Reliant Defense Posture.”
The F-16 seamlessly integrates into the Philippine Air Force fleet, with commonality with the FA-50 in terms of support equipment, driving affordability and pilot readiness. Additionally, the F-16 can be maintained and supported in-country, with the Philippine Air Force having the capability to ensure its F-16 fleet remains operational and ready, further enhancing its self-reliant vision.
“As an industry partner on both the Black Hawk and C-130 platforms, Lockheed Martin is uniquely positioned to address the Philippines’ sustainment needs and enhance industrial cooperation opportunities,” adds Burnett. “The F-16 offer builds upon decades of worldwide technical transfer experience and could include robust workforce development programs and in-country maintenance and repair capabilities, among other research & development concepts currently being discussed with the Philippine government, industry and academia.”
More information about the F-16 Block 70 for the Philippines at https://lockheedmartin.com/en-ph/index.html.
Lockheed Martin Test Pilot Monessa “Siren” Balzhiser, and Dwayne “Pro” Opella prepare for the 2023 inaugural flight of the first F-16 Block 70.