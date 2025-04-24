STAK Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CHANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — STAK Inc. (the “Company” or “STAK”) (Nasdaq: STAK), a fast-growing company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of oilfield-specialized production and maintenance equipment, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2024.

Mr. Chuanbo Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STAK, commented, “Driven by rising market demand and our strategic focus on higher-margin, specialized oilfield vehicles, the first half of fiscal year 2025 recorded a solid performance for our company, reflecting both operational and strategic progress. We delivered robust financial results, with revenues reaching $17.0 million, representing a 24.44% increase year over year. Our gross profit margin also improved to 30.65%, up from 28.54% in same period of the prior year, underscoring the success of our product strategy transformation. Net income rose to $2.0 million, representing a 23.81% year-over-year increase, highlighting the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives, as well as our commitment to sustainable, profitable growth. We also maintained a solid pace of investment in research and development, aiming to enhance our existing product portfolio and enter new markets through technical innovation and distinctive designs.

In addition to our financial achievements, the completion of our Initial Public Offering was a significant milestone. On February 26, 2025, we commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol ‘STAK.’ This achievement reflects the market’s confidence in our vision and provides a strong foundation to accelerate our growth trajectory and push the boundaries for long-term value.

As we move forward, we remain confident in our market position and the opportunities emerging in the recovering oil field services industry. Innovation will remain central to our strategy as we continue to advance our product offerings to help customers reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and meet evolving operational needs. Moreover, diversifying our portfolio to support international expansion will be another key pillar for our long-term vision, positioning STAK to embrace emerging opportunities in global oilfield markets.”

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $17.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 24.44% from $13.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 24.44% from for the first half of fiscal year 2024. Gross profit was $5.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 33.63% from $3.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 33.63% from for the first half of fiscal year 2024. Gross profit margin was 30.65% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to 28.54% for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

Research and development expenses was $1.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 52.71% from $1.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 52.71% from for the first half of fiscal year 2024. Net income was $2.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 23.81% from $1.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 23.81% from for the first half of fiscal year 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.20 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.16 for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were $17.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 24.44% from $13.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The increase in revenues was mainly driven by the increase in demand for specialized oilfield equipment and increase in average sales price for specialized oilfield vehicles and partially offset by the decrease in demand for sales of raw materials and parts.

Sales of specialized oilfield equipment were $9.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 73.54% from $5.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the Company’s decision to expand production capacity of higher-pricing specialized oilfield equipment in order to allocate more resources towards research and development for the Company’s new specialized oilfield equipment products with higher profit margins, given that all specialized oilfield equipment shares the same production facilities.

Sales of specialized oilfield vehicles were $5.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 58.27% from $3.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the Company’s decision to optimize its product portfolio.

Service revenue was $1.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 1.51% from $1.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The increase was because the Company earned cultivate positive word-of-mouth recommendations within the oilfield industry and a good reputation in the market.

Other revenue was $0.04 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 98.57% from $2.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The Company sold chassis parts of $2.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $11.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 20.77% from $9.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The increase in cost was mainly due to the increase in revenues of 24.44%.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit was $5.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 33.63% from $3.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024. Gross profit margin was 30.65% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, increased from 28.54% for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The increase in both gross profit and gross profit margin was mainly driven by higher margin achieved in sales of specialized oilfield vehicles, which was partially offset by the decreasing unsustainable sales of the Company’s parts and materials.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $2.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $2.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses have been consistently maintained at $0.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025 and 2024. The observed revenue expansion reflects the Company’s management team’s direct business development efforts rather than commission-based sales channels, thereby maintaining stable commission expenditures.

for the first half of fiscal year 2025 and 2024. The observed revenue expansion reflects the Company’s management team’s direct business development efforts rather than commission-based sales channels, thereby maintaining stable commission expenditures. General and administrative expenses were $0.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 91.78% from $0.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The increase was attributed to the increase in provision for credit losses of $0.4 million on accounts receivables.

for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 91.78% from for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The increase was attributed to the increase in provision for credit losses of on accounts receivables. Research and development expenses were $1.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 52.71% from $1.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The increase was attributed to the increase of design and development expenses to develop new products and refine existing products. The research and development expenses are mainly driven by the stage and scale of the Company’s equipment development.

Net Income

Net income was $2.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 23.81% from $1.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.20 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.16 for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.4 million, compared to $0.7 million as of June 30, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $0.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

Recent Development

On February 27, 2025, the Company completed its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,250,000 ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share. On March 4, 2025, the underwriters of the Offering partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 160,349 ordinary shares at the public offering price of $4.00 per share. The gross proceeds were $5.64 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company’s ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 26, 2025, under the ticker symbol “STAK.”

About STAK Inc.

STAK Inc. is a fast-growing company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of oilfield-specific production and maintenance equipment. The Company designs and manufactures oilfield-specialized production and maintenance equipment, then collaborates with qualified specialized vehicle manufacturing companies to integrate the equipment onto vehicle chassis, producing specialized oilfield vehicles for sale. Additionally, the Company sells oilfield-specialized equipment components, related products, and provides automation solutions. Its vision is to help oilfield services companies reduce costs and increase efficiency by providing the cutting-edge integrated oilfield equipment and automation solutions service. Its mission is to become a powerful provider for the niche markets of specialized oilfield vehicles and equipment in China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.stakindustry.com/ir/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “potential,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

STAK INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares) As of December 31,

2024 June 30, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 360,522 $ 658,154 Accounts receivable, net 8,668,130 3,485,523 Inventories 13,389,498 8,282,243 Advances to suppliers 88,381 1,427,849 Amounts due from a related party 77,700 133,482 Prepayments and other current assets, net 447,022 680,496 Deferred offering costs 748,757 627,604 Total current assets 23,780,010 15,295,351 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,411,116 2,582,713 Intangible asset, net 59,473 62,241 Right-of-use assets, net 28,567 38,197 Deferred tax assets 627,498 506,523 Other assets 261,471 297,696 Total non-current assets 3,388,125 3,487,370 Total assets $ 27,168,135 $ 18,782,721 Liabilities and shareholder’s equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,678,474 $ 746,134 Amounts due to a related party 52,697 42,487 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 997,367 1,293,243 Short-term borrowings 4,986,780 4,334,544 Income tax payable 1,956,021 1,668,400 Total current liabilities 14,671,339 8,084,808 Non-Current liability: Long-term borrowing – 116,964 Total non-current liability – 116,964 Total liabilities $ 14,671,339 $ 8,201,772 Commitments and contingencies Shareholder’s equity Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares

authorized; 10,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively) * 10,000 10,000 Additional paid in capital 4,249,517 4,249,517 Statutory reserve 877,821 672,402 Retained earnings 7,831,517 6,037,573 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (472,059) (388,543) Total shareholders’ equity 12,496,796 10,580,949 Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity $ 27,168,135 $ 18,782,721

* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization and the shares surrender (Note 1).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

STAK INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares) For the Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 16,955,913 $ 13,626,151 Cost of revenues (11,759,741) (9,737,606) Gross profit 5,196,172 3,888,545 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (599,471) (608,507) General and administrative expenses (806,833) (420,700) Research and development expenses (1,542,926) (1,010,394) Total operating expenses (2,949,230) (2,039,601) Operating income 2,246,942 1,848,944 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (89,907) (45,082) Government subsidies 17,006 28,015 Total other expense, net (72,901) (17,067) Income before income tax expense 2,174,041 1,831,877 Income tax expense (174,678) (216,960) Net income 1,999,363 1,614,917 Net income per ordinary share: Earnings per share, basic and diluted * $ 0.20 $ 0.16 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted * 10,000,000 10,000,000 Net income $ 1,999,363 $ 1,614,917 Foreign currency translation adjustments (83,516) 204,744 Total comprehensive income $ 1,915,847 $ 1,819,661

* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization and the share surrender (Note 1).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

STAK INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars) For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income 1,999,363 1,614,917 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating

activities: Provision for credit losses 524,509 97,944 Depreciation of property and equipment 166,058 163,622 Amortization of intangible asset 2,538 2,518 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 9,624 30,157 Deferred income tax (125,305) (208,562) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,791,039) (7,863,471) Advance to suppliers 1,355,963 184,254 Inventories (5,231,547) (1,844,324) Amounts due from/due to related parties 66,712 946,203 Prepaid expenses and other current asset 73,201 (94,121) Other assets 35,512 (377,901) Accounts payable 6,037,020 5,611,525 Deferred revenue – (385,413) Income tax payable 299,996 425,522 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (421,174) 309,778 Operating lease liabilities – (22,628) Net cash used in operating activities (998,569) (1,409,980) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (3,082) (17,403) Loans to third parties (209,010) Collection of loans to third parties 350,022 297,455 Net cash provided by investing activities 137,930 280,052 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term bank loans 2,424,513 2,294,497 Repayments of short-term bank loans (1,741,748) (1,188,715) Repayments of long-term bank loans (118,439) – Net cash provided by financing activities 564,326 1,105,782 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,319) 12,840 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (297,632) (11,306) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period 658,154 593,199 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period $ 360,522 $ 581,893 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION: Interest paid $ 90,523 $ – SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES: Addition of right-of-use assets $ – $ 105,760

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.