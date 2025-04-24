Tanglin Trust School Launches its Pioneering New Learning Initiative – The Highlands Programme

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tanglin Trust School in Singapore marked a major educational milestone this week with the official launch of the Tanglin Highlands Programme, a four-week immersive learning experience for Year 9 students at the school’s new 15-acre campus in Gippsland, Australia.



Tanglin Highlands Programme launch

Tanglin’s CEO, Craig Considine, welcomed the founding cohort of Year 9 Highlanders and their parents, who attended the launch event alongside distinguished guests: Ms Lucy Hughes, Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission; Mr Ashley Brosnan, Climate Counsellor, Australian High Commission; Mr Poh Chun Leck, Director of School Operations Policy, Ministry of Education, Singapore, and Neil Tottman, Tanglin Governor.

In his opening remarks, Mr Considine said, “Today, we celebrate not just the formal launch of the programme, but the realisation of an educational vision born in extraordinary times. The Tanglin Highlands Programme demonstrates our collective belief in the power of adaptation and innovation in education.”

The Highlands Programme will be based at the new Tanglin Gippsland campus, where students will continue their core curriculum studies in a low-tech, nature-based setting. Living together as a community, they will take part in outdoor pursuits, adventure-based challenges and independent living experiences.

Mr Considine added, “Preparing young people for an unpredictable future requires educational experiences beyond traditional models.” This innovative programme is designed to foster confidence, resilience, and a deeper understanding of both self and the wider world—qualities essential for navigating a rapidly changing global landscape.

Mr Mark Cutchie, Tanglin’s founding Head of Campus in Gippsland, addressed the audience of Highlanders and encouraged them to embrace the journey ahead. “It’s about having the courage to try something new, and the perseverance to keep going when things get tough,” he said. His remarks highlighted the programme’s emphasis on stepping beyond comfort zones, embracing an adventurous spirit, and learning through life experience.

As the first cohort of Year 9 Highlanders departs for Australia, the launch of the Highlands Programme stands as a cornerstone of Tanglin Trust School’s Centenary celebrations—embodying Tanglin’s belief in a holistic education where well-being is nurtured, talents beyond the classroom are developed, and academic scholarship is honoured.

About Tanglin Trust School

Established in 1925, Tanglin Trust School is the oldest British international school in Southeast Asia and celebrates its Centenary this academic year. The school delivers British-based education to more than 2,850 students aged 3 to 18 in Singapore. As a not-for-profit institution, all tuition fees are directed towards the provision of outstanding education. Tanglin is the only school in Singapore to offer the choice of A Levels or the IB Diploma in Sixth Form. It enjoys an excellent academic reputation, with examination results consistently surpassing both Singapore and global averages.

