Thai Princess Sirindhorn Concludes Visit to Laos

Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has concluded her official visit to Laos, held from 21 to 24 April, following an invitation from Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

The visit aimed to further deepen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two neighboring countries, as they mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The visit began on 21 April, when the princess was welcomed at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane Capital by Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane and other senior officials.

On 22 April, Princess Sirindhorn was received by President Thongloun, who praised the enduring relationship between Laos and Thailand.

That same day, the princess led a training session for 1,170 Lao health professionals as part of a capacity-building program that she first initiated in 2000. This initiative focuses on training doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, physical therapists, nutritionists, public health workers, and administrators. Its graduates are now contributing to the healthcare system across all provinces in Laos.

Continuing her journey on 23 April, the princess traveled by the Lao-China Railway to Phonhong district in Vientiane Province to attend the inauguration ceremony of a new meeting hall at the Ministry of Public Security Cultural School.

The institute has benefited from ongoing support under Princess Sirindhorn’s royal development projects, which began in 1992. Thanks to this support, the school has seen steady improvements in infrastructure and education quality.

Notable contributions include four dormitories named “Sirindhorn”, a learning center, a student kitchen, two computer labs with internet access, and science equipment.

In previous visits, the princess also supported the construction of a teachers’ office, a girls’ dormitory, and classroom equipment. A clean water facility was renovated, and scholarships were awarded to Lao students—five in information technology and three in law—for the academic years 2025 to 2028.

Princess Sirindhorn concluded her visit and returned to Thailand on 24 April.