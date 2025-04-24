USANA Philippines Named Among Most Trusted Brands by Reader’s Digest

Second consecutive year USANA won gold award in Natural Food Supplements category

MANILA, Philippines, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a global leader in cellular nutrition, announced today that its Philippines market recently received the gold award in the Natural Food Supplements category at the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands awards. This is the second consecutive year that USANA has won this prestigious award.



“USANA is a brand built on trust, and this award further proves that you can put your trust in us,” said Vivienne Lee, USANA’s regional vice president. “I am so proud of everything our Philippines market has accomplished and this award will go a long way in cementing USANA as a leader in the market.”

The USANA Philippines corporate office opened in 2009 in the country’s business capital at the Enterprise Center in Makati.

“I am beyond excited for our market to receive this award,” said Cherry Ampig, general manager of USANA Philippines. “This award adds that much more validation to the USANA story, which gives our customers yet another strong selling point. I would like to thank everyone in the USANA family for their support and help in making this award a reality.”

For nearly three decades, the Trusted Brands survey has captured the shifting dynamics of consumer behaviour. With AI revolutionizing industries and reshaping consumer expectations, trust has never been more critical. In an age where information is readily available and consumers are more discerning than ever, the brands that thrive are those that consistently deliver on their promises.

With 27 years of experience analysing trust across industries, Reader’s Digest continues to provide valuable insights into what makes a brand truly trustworthy. In an age where trust is the most valuable currency, brands that prioritize authenticity and transparency will lead the way into the future.

