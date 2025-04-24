viaim Hosts World’s First Silent Party in Shanghai, Empowering Inclusive Communication Through AI on Earth Day 2025

AI-powered RecDot earbuds break sound barriers, creating an immersive, sustainable celebration for all

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 22, viaim hosted the world’s first “Silent Party” in Shanghai, harnessing its innovative AI-powered RecDot earbuds to bridge communication gaps and empower barrier-free interactions. Dedicated to inclusivity and environmental sustainability, the event celebrated Earth Day by uniting diverse communities, particularly highlighting hearing-impaired individuals, through music and cutting-edge technology.

Named the “2025 Earth Day Silent Party,” participants at the event experienced firsthand the transformative capabilities of viaim’s RecDot earbuds, featuring real-time multilingual speech-to-text and text-to-speech conversion in both English and Chinese. Throughout the event, real-time subtitles were projected onto large screens, enabling participants to visually engage with conversations and performances. Attendees leveraged viaim’s earbuds to facilitate direct, point-to-point communication across groups, effectively removing traditional barriers for hearing-impaired individuals and fostering a genuinely inclusive environment.



viaim

The event also featured a cultural segment where deaf artists performed creative acts, including sign-language rap and dynamic visual art projections, showcasing their creative capabilities. As well as recognizing the achievements of the deaf community, the party also featured many fun and interactive activities, including silent games, artistic performances, low-frequency music experiences, and innovative social card games. Notably, hearing-impaired baristas effectively managed customer interactions using viaim’s earbuds, demonstrating practical AI-driven accessibility in service industries.

Participating in the event, Shawn Ma, CEO of viaim, emphasized, “When we envision the future of technology, it shouldn’t merely be a competition for efficiency, but a pursuit of inclusivity. Through AI, we strive to ensure that communication becomes a universal right enjoyed by everyone. We believe technology’s true value lies in illuminating silence and connecting the world through understanding.”

viaim’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility was evident throughout the event. In a dedicated sustainable exhibition space, attendees explored installations constructed from recycled and biodegradable materials, including a central tree-shaped earbud display, symbolizing harmony between technological advancement and environmental preservation. Participants enthusiastically engaged with the “AI Eco Scenario Cards,” brainstorming innovative strategies to integrate viaim’s multilingual capabilities into sustainable practices, such as minimizing international business travel.

The event was part of a broader Earth Day initiative jointly launch by viam, Oatly, and B Corps China, and was co-hosted with BassBath, who helped organize the event. To emphasize this collaboration, viaim also facilitated an insightful roundtable discussion on “AI-Enhanced Sustainable Office Practices,” aligning technological innovation with corporate social responsibility and sustainability objectives. The event drew considerable attention from international media, influencers, and environmental advocacy groups, elevating viaim’s global visibility, particularly across North America and Europe.

Reflecting on viaim’s environmental commitments, viaim Sustainability Officer highlighted the eco-friendly advantages of viaim RecDot earbuds during the roundtable, “Using viaim RecDot instead of traditional recording devices significantly reduces electronic waste through its extended battery life and multifunctional integration, making every meeting more sustainable.” He further reflected on the significance of the event: “The Silent Party transcends being merely a technology showcase or festive gathering. It represents a meaningful dialogue about coexistence, empathy, and equality. viaim remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI technology, serving diverse communities, and positively shaping our collective future.”

Learn more and explore viaim’s dual smart office upgrade at https://store.viaim.ai.

About viaim

viaim is dedicated to “Real Intelligence,” enhancing workplace efficiency and creativity through innovative AI products. Its flagship offerings include viaim RecDot earbuds with multilingual transcription and noise reduction capabilities, and viaim NoteKit, an intelligent meeting tool for capturing summaries and to-do lists.