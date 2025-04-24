Wildberries launches IT training for students and young mothers in Belarus

MINSK, BELARUS – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2025 – Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, has launched a new program in Belarus to teach IT skills to students and young mothers for working in online marketplaces. The project brings together 24 participants – 12 students and 12 young moms, including those with multiple children.

Wildberries was founded by CEO Tatyana Kim in 2004 while she was on maternity leave from her career as a teacher. It has grown into a multi-billion-dollar company that is focused on empowering local individuals in the countries where it operates, and women in particular, to advance their careers in e-commerce and tech.

“We pay special attention to social and educational initiatives. We are confident that this project will allow participants to acquire in-demand skills and open up new professional horizons,” said Alexey Drozd, Deputy Director of Wildberries in Belarus.

Participants in the new Youth in IT program will receive expert training in digital marketing and creating marketplace product cards and designs. The training consists of 20 hours of classes (including 11 lectures and 9 workshops with homework review) and will run until June 20, 2025.

Upon completing the course, participants will have the opportunity to complete an internship with Wildberries sellers in Belarus, with the potential for further employment. Each participant will also have developed their own portfolio of work at the end of the program which can be used for job applications.

The program is carried out in partnership with the Belarusian Women’s Union and SOS – Children’s Villages, a non-profit organization that assists orphans, along with local small businesses.

In addition to the program in Belarus, Wildberries has trained young women in Kyrgyzstan through its Girls in IT initiative and is an official partner of Women in Tech Kyrgyzstan, as well as supporting female entrepreneurship in Uzbekistan.

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 facilities and 70,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.