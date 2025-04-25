State Grid Xinjiang Information & Telecommunication Company has successfully completed a specialized project designed to enhance the power supply capabilities of its information computer rooms

URUMQI, China, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Through systematic upgrades, State Grid Xinjiang Information & Telecommunication Company has significantly improved the reliability of its power supply system, laying a robust foundation for digital transformation.

With the continuous expansion of business systems, the power demand for computer room operations has surged, posing potential risks of overload to the existing power supply infrastructure. To address this challenge, the company established a dedicated technical team focused on core indicators such as cabinet power consumption, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) configuration, and battery health. Using high-precision internal resistance testers, technicians conducted comprehensive assessments of all batteries and optimized the operational parameters of the UPS hosts, achieving an 18.6% increase in system efficiency.

To mitigate the issue of excessive power consumption in individual cabinets, the team innovatively implemented a “dynamic load allocation + intelligent PDU management” model. By migrating and reconfiguring equipment while leveraging intelligent power distribution strategies, the power consumption of individual cabinets was reduced by 21%. Following the renovation, the overall power supply margin of the computer rooms increased to 40%, and the backup power supply’s sustainable operation time was extended by 35%. During this process, a total of 12 potential hazards were identified and rectified, including issues such as aging cables and suboptimal grounding. Additionally, an equipment health record management system was established to ensure ongoing monitoring and maintenance.

This renovation effort incorporated advanced digital twin technology to construct a three-dimensional visualization monitoring platform, enabling real-time status perception and early warning of anomalies in the power supply system. As a result, intelligent monitoring coverage for core computer rooms has been fully realized, with fault location efficiency reaching the minute level. The company also enhanced its emergency response plan system, conducting six scenario-based drills, including dual power supply switching, which reduced system recovery times to industry-leading levels.

Looking ahead, the company plans to deepen the application of intelligent operation and maintenance systems for computer rooms. Within the year, it aims to complete standardized renovations for 14 node computer rooms across Xinjiang and establish a three-tiered guarantee mechanism encompassing “prevention, early warning, and rapid response.” This initiative will provide highly reliable digital infrastructure support for the development of the new power system.