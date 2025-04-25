Thailand-Cambodia Crime Pact Shouldn’t Undermine Human Rights, Says Right Group

Thailand and Cambodia’s new agreement to combat transnational crime must not come at the expense of human rights, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on 22 April, ahead of a high-profile diplomatic meeting between the two countries in Phnom Penh.

During the summit, held on 23 April, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced plans to dismantle organised criminal networks and enhance joint operations along their shared border.

Key measures include strengthening security cooperation, improving intelligence sharing, conducting landmine clearance, and deepening military collaboration.

The agreement comes amid growing concern from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) that criminal syndicates are rapidly expanding beyond their traditional bases in Southeast Asia to new operations across Africa, South America, Europe, and Pacific islands.

In their recent meetings, both leaders further committed to strengthening defense collaboration, sharing intelligence, and tackling cross-border crimes like cybercrime and human trafficking. They also emphasized closer military cooperation for border stability and peace.

“We will strengthen our security partnership. We agreed to promote closer military cooperation at all levels to maintain peace and stability along our common border,” Paetongtarn said.

Both countries also agreed to facilitate cross-border tourism, conduct demining operations, and formalize labor protections for Cambodian workers in Thailand.