TUMI RELEASES LIMITED-EDITION 50TH ANNIVERSARY GOLD COLLECTION

The brand unveils a limited production of 250 iconic 19 Degree pieces in Bullion Gold to celebrate their milestone golden anniversary.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI releases a numbered, limited-edition capsule collection of gilded cases and accessories in celebration of its 50th golden anniversary.



TUMI 50th Anniversary Gold Collection Assortment

“We wanted to do something truly special for our 50th anniversary,” says Creative Director Victor Sanz. “And what better way to celebrate than by taking our iconic 19 Degree design and giving it a bold, metallic gold twist? This ultra-limited-edition drop is all about celebrating where we’ve been—50 years of pushing boundaries in design and craftsmanship—and where we’re headed. It’s the perfect blend of innovation, style and celebration.”

The limited-edition collection features four silhouettes from the brand’s signature 19 Degree Aluminum collection—a Briefcase, International Carry-On, Watch Travel Case and Minaudiere—in celebratory Bullion Gold. Each radiant piece features an aircraft-grade aluminum shell with TUMI’s iconic 19 Degree contours and distinctive details—and comes finished with a 50th anniversary story patch that includes its unique edition number. Only 250 units of each silhouette are available worldwide, making these pieces covetable collectors’ items for TUMI enthusiasts.

Availability

The collection will be available beginning at 9:00 AM EST on April 25 at TUMI.com. Prices for the limited-edition pieces range from $650 to $1995.

A curated selection of pieces will be offered in extremely limited quantities at the following TUMI retail locations in North America:Aventura Mall, Copley Place, Houston Galleria, Lenox Square, North Michigan Avenue, North Park Center, Rockefeller Center, Scottsdale Fashion Square, South Coast Plaza, Stanford Shopping Center, Tysons Galleria, and Yorkdale Shopping Center.

Select styles will also be available at TUMI flagship and retail stores globally, including locations across Asia, Europe, and Latin America. While door-level availability may vary, participating countries and regions include: Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Macau SAR, Malaysia, Middle East, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, and Panamá.

