BCI debuts Solartech Indonesia 2025, Showcasing the Image of a Professional Solar cell Manufacturer

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From April 23 to 25, PT BINTAN CELLULAR INDONESIA (BCI), a leading solar cell manufacturer in Indonesia, took center stage at Solartech Indonesia 2025—the region’s largest solar energy exhibition held at Jakarta International Expo. Showcasing its cutting-edge technology, BCI attracted over 25,000 industry professionals and key stakeholders, solidifying its reputation as a pioneer in Southeast Asia’s renewable energy landscape.

1. Exhibition Scale & Impact

This year’s show kicked off at the Jakarta Convention and Exhibition Center, covering 30,000 square meters of exhibition space and attracting more than 800 exhibitors from 25 countries and over 25,000 professional visitors. BCI became one of the most popular Asian faces on the show floor by virtue of its differentiated technological routes.

2. BCI ‘s Technological Breakthrough

In the field of production and R&D, we focus on the innovation and expansion of photovoltaic cells, with continuous innovation capability and mature production system, which can realize the R&D and production of 210, 183.75 full series of photovoltaic cells, and we are committed to meeting the diversified needs of the market with a diversified product layout, and we are injecting impetus for the development of the photovoltaic industry through continuous optimization of process and technology iteration, showing our comprehensive strength and comprehensive layout in the field of photovoltaic cells. BCI is committed to meeting the diversified needs of the market with a diversified product layout.

It is noteworthy that BCI has revealed that its new generation of technology routes will be released soon.

3.Highlighted advantages of the industrial chain and significant synergies

BCI has successfully built up a complete industrial system covering R&D, production and market expansion. Relying on more than 100 core patented technologies from its parent company, BCI’s annual production capacity has exceeded 7GW, and its products have reached an industry-leading level in terms of conversion efficiency and cost control. Meanwhile, BCI has launched two innovative energy storage systems for Southeast Asia, which is characterized by abundant light resources: the 6.2kW household storage off-grid system and the 215KWH small-scale industrial and commercial “light storage and charging integration” system. These two systems have received widespread attention from dealers and customers due to their outstanding advantages of high economic efficiency, fast payback, reliable quality and intelligent interconnection.

4. BCI ‘s Vision for Indonesia ‘s Solar Future

“Indonesia’s solar potential is immense, and BCI is committed to driving innovation that makes clean energy accessible and affordable,” said BCI’s CEO. “By combining local manufacturing expertise with global R&D capabilities, we aim to position Indonesia as a key player in the global solar supply chain.”

As Solartech Indonesia 2025 concluded, BCI reaffirmed its mission to lead Southeast Asia’s energy transition through technological excellence and sustainable partnerships.