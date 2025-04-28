Nisun International to Report Full-Year 2024 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, April 29th, 2025

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (“Nisun International” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NISN), a technology- and industry-driven integrated supply chain solutions provider, today announced that it will report its audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the market on Tuesday, April 29th, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. New York Time.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and provide an update on recent business developments.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. New York Time (4:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 , Beijing Time)

US (Local): +1 323-794-2551



US/ Canada (Toll-Free): +1 800-239-9838

Canada (Local): +1 647 794 4605

China (National): +86 400 613 7997

Conference ID: 9022733

9022733 Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717966&tp_key=6f07562b3a

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days, beginning Wednesday, April 30, 2025, via the same webcast link.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its industry experience, Nisun International is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun International provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun International continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun International aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-international.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun International ‘s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.