Laos Pauses Importer-Exporter System for Necessary Upgrades

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has announced the temporary closure and upgrade of the Importer-Exporter Registration and Management System for goods and services.

As part of this update, the registration of new importers and exporters will be suspended starting 22 April. The system is expected to resume normal operations on 5 May, according to the information from the Import and Export Management Division, Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Registration applications submitted prior to 22 April, particularly those related to export activities involving agreements with the government or foreign operators, will be reviewed by the Department of Foreign Trade on a case-by-case basis.

The upgrade is part of Phase 2 of the system’s development. It aims to enhance the registration process by reviewing existing importer and exporter data and integrating it with the databases of the Enterprise Registry, the Customs Department, the Ministry of Finance, and the Bank of Laos.

The Importer-Exporter of Goods and Services Registration System was officially launched on 1 November 2023. It was developed to collect and manage data on businesses involved in the import and export of goods and services.

The system enables the government to oversee income and expenditure related to imports and exports, especially those with a significant impact on the daily lives of citizens.

Registration is mandatory for all importers and exporters, as it helps authorities monitor trade activities, manage business operators more effectively, and ensure the accuracy of information provided by entrepreneurs.