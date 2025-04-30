【C.S Group】: Launches Antcin A-Based Veterinary Drug Initiative Across Taiwan and China

TAIPEI, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cordyceps Sunshine Biotech Holdings Co., Ltd.【C.S Group】 announced a major milestone in veterinary drug development at the “Pharmacological Progress Conference for Taiwanofungus camphoratus Applications in the Pet Market,” co-hosted with the Chinese Herbal Fungi Industry Research and Development Association (CHFIRDA).

At the conference,【C.S Group】 revealed its plans to enter the pet pharmaceutical market with a novel combination therapy that integrates Antcin A — a purified extract from Taiwanofungus camphoratus — with steroids. The company is preparing to launch Phase I clinical trials with the U.S. FDA later this year and simultaneously initiate veterinary drug registration processes in Taiwan and mainland China.

Taiwanofungus-Based Therapies Target Growing Pet Healthcare Needs

During the event, Dr. Chia-Hsin Huang, a leading authority on Taiwanofungus camphoratus, shared insights into the significant overlap between human and pet diseases, noting that pets frequently suffer from conditions such as skin disorders, allergies, inflammation, cancer, and immune system dysfunctions. Steroids are commonly prescribed by veterinarians for rapid symptom relief and are widely incorporated into topical creams, eye drops, ear treatments, as well as injectable and oral medications.

However, Dr. Huang cautioned against the risks of steroid overuse, citing side effects including increased appetite, excessive thirst and urination, weight gain, hair thinning, weakened skin, lethargy, and muscle weakness. He noted that prolonged steroid dependence can lead to serious complications: studies show that 54% of affected pets develop liver disease, 15% experience secondary diabetes, and 2% may suffer irreversible adrenal insufficiency — outcomes that can be fatal.



(Left) Vincent Liu, Chief Technology Officer of C.S Group; (Right) Dr. Chia-Hsin Huang, Taiwanofungus camphoratus Advisor for C.S Group

New research presented at the conference demonstrated that Antcin A exhibits potent anti-inflammatory properties similar to steroids. Initial studies combining TF-15 (a high-concentration Antcin A extract supplied by【C.S Group】) with dexamethasone (DXMS) in lung cancer cell models indicated a potential synergistic effect, suggesting new pathways for safer, more effective treatment regimens. According to Valuates Reports, the global market for veterinary steroids reached $38.3 billion USD in 2021 and continues to grow annually. Introducing Taiwanofungus-derived therapies to complement or replace traditional steroids could significantly expand market potential.

Mainland China’s Pet Healthcare Market Presents Huge Opportunity

Vincent Liu, Chief Technology Officer of【C.S Group】‘s R&D Center, highlighted the growing scale of China’s pet industry. Based on projections from China Asset Information Network, the Chinese pet market is expected to reach RMB 649.09 billion (approximately USD 90 billion) by 2025, driven by rising pet ownership rates and increased per-pet spending.

【 C.S Group 】‘s Greater China operations are supported by its exclusive partner, Guangdong Baoquan Agricultural Biotechnology. Baoquan holds the distinction of being China’s first privately-owned enterprise certified by the China Agricultural Ecology Research Institute as a demonstration base for standardized Taiwanofungus camphoratus cultivation. Leveraging strong ties with agricultural and veterinary medicine authorities, Baoquan plans to apply for veterinary import licenses in the second half of this year, further accelerating market entry.

Preparing for FDA Phase I Trials and Animal Drug Manufacturing Expansion

Dalan Huang, President of 【C.S Group】, emphasized that following confirmation of Antcin A’s non-toxic safety profile and preliminary efficacy, the company will proceed with submitting an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. FDA for Phase I human clinical trials. These trials will assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in preparation for broader therapeutic applications. Plans are also underway to seek animal drug registration in Taiwan and to initiate the construction of a dedicated animal pharmaceutical manufacturing facility.

Injectable steroid therapies remain a standard treatment method for pets globally, supported by growing demand for pet healthcare and livestock development. In Taiwan alone, the veterinary injectable steroid market exceeded NT$1.5 billion (approximately USD 47 million) in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the next five years.

Looking ahead,【C.S Group】 aims to build on its scalable production of Taiwanofungus camphoratus by further enhancing the extraction of active ingredients, establishing a strong pet health brand, and expanding into both the pet food and pharmaceutical sectors. Targeting markets across Asia and Southeast Asia, the company is committed to delivering safe, natural solutions for pets, earning the trust of pet owners worldwide.