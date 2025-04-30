2025: CELEBRATING K-BEAUTY AT THE CJ CUP BYRON NELSON

BIOHEAL BOH, BRING GREEN, and COLORGRAM

featured at Olive Young booth during PGA Tour event in Texas

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CJ Olive Young, Korea’s No.1 beauty and health retailer, is pleased to announce its participation as a booth sponsor tournament, held at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas from May 1 to May 4. Visitors to the tournament will also have access to the fan village between April 30 and May 4, where Olive Young will host engaging beauty experiences for U.S. consumers.



The Olive Young Zone, part of the HOUSE OF CJ at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, showcases the latest in K-beauty trends.

As part of the “HOUSE OF CJ” experience, Olive Young will introduce its popular private label brands — BIOHEAL BOH, BRING GREEN, and COLORGRAM — at the dedicated Olive Young Zone. The featured products are K-beauty bestsellers currently available on Olive Young Global, highlighting the brand’s growing presence in the North American market.

Featured brands include:

BIOHEAL BOH – A skincare brand that combines advanced dermatological science with effective, accessible formulas. It offers expert-level anti-aging care that delivers visible results for all ages and skin types.



BIOHEAL BOH presents its skincare products at the Olive Young Zone during THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

BRING GREEN – A vegan beauty brand focused on natural, eco-friendly ingredients. Known for its gentle skincare solutions for sensitive and troubled skin, it promotes healthy, radiant skin while emphasizing sustainability.



BRING GREEN highlights its clean beauty products at the Olive Young Zone during THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

COLORGRAM – A vibrant and youthful makeup brand known for its wide range of lip tints—from gloss to stain to matte—designed for effortless everyday looks. With trendy packaging and easy application, the brand helps users achieve a fresh, glowing K-beauty finish with ease.



COLORGRAM features its vibrant color cosmetics at the Olive Young Zone during THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

In addition to product discovery, Olive Young will offer an interactive giveaway event for booth visitors. Guests who sign up for the Olive Young Global app and share their photo booth experience on-site will receive a special beauty gift. The Olive Young Global app and website operate across more than 150 countries, serving a growing community of 2.4 million members. With over 10,000 products from the latest K-beauty brands, it brings the best of Korean beauty to one place.

CJ Olive Young’s participation in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson reflects its broader efforts to introduce the best of K-beauty to global audiences and engage U.S. consumers through immersive lifestyle experiences.

CJ Olive Young is a subsidiary of CJ, a global lifestyle company. The brand name “Olive Young” embodies the philosophy of “ALL LIVE YOUNG,” reflecting a vision for everyone to live a healthy and beautiful life at all times.

For more information, visit: https://global.oliveyoung.com/

About CJ Olive Young

CJ Olive Young, established in 1999, is South Korea’s leading beauty and health retailer. Our brand name, “Olive Young,” embodies the philosophy of “All Live Young,” reflecting our vision for everyone to live a healthy and beautiful life at all times. Through its flagship store, “Olive Young,” it offers trendy and radiant K-beauty products to customers worldwide. With over 1,370 stores, more than 20 years of expertise, data-driven insights, and strong partnerships, Olive Young curates a distinguished selection of K-beauty and wellness products. As a subsidiary of CJ Group, a global lifestyle company, CJ Olive Young continues to lead the industry by delivering the value of healthy beauty to customers worldwide.