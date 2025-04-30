AXA Enhances GBA Medical Concierge Service Network

Launches First-Ever Northbound and Southbound Cancer Care

HONG KONG, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) today announced a comprehensive upgrade to its GBA Medical Concierge Service Network. This enhancement includes an upgraded GBA Cancer Medical Concierge Service Network (“Cancer Medical Concierge”) and the introduction of a brand-new GBA Endoscopy Medical Concierge Service Network (“Endoscopy Medical Concierge”). The upgrade aims to facilitate medical access for customers seeking northbound or southbound care, offering more diverse and convenient treatment options. These upgrades cover eligible insured persons[1] under designated medical insurance plans[2] [3]and Employee Benefits policies.

As exchanges between Hong Kong and Mainland China increase, closer medical collaboration is driving a steady rise in cross-border medical services demand. A recent survey indicated that over 70% of Hong Kong residents believe cross-border medical services broaden their treatment options, while nearly 60% view this as a growing trend[4]. Cancer remains the leading health threat for Hong Kong citizens, with lung, breast, colorectal, and liver cancers among the most common types[5].

To enhance cross-border cancer medical support, AXA has partnered with Prosper Health, United Family Hospitals in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, and the Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre. The upgrades include expanding the medical network in Hong Kong for southbound customers, broadening cancer coverage to include colorectal and liver cancer, and offering premium waivers[6] and a HKD2,000 rehabilitation subsidy[7] for eligible policyholders of designated medical protection plans after completing a specified number of treatments at designated Greater Bay Area Cancer Healthcare Facilities.

Beyond treatment and rehabilitation needs, AXA has introduced a new Endoscopy Medical Concierge, extending Oesophagogastroduodenoscopy (“OGD”) and/or Colonoscopy care to the Greater Bay Area. This service facilitates regular screenings and early detection of cancer in asymptomatic patients or high-risk individuals, enabling timely treatment for better outcomes and aiding in cancer prevention.

Janet Lee, Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “AXA is committed to leading the market by providing diverse healthcare support and services. Following the launch of the Greater Bay Area Cancer Medical Concierge Service Network in January, we have enhanced it by partnering with the Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre. to enhance the medical network across the Greater Bay Area. Additionally, we have also expanded cancer coverage to better address treatment and rehabilitation needs, and introduced the Endoscopy Medical Concierge to aid in early cancer detection and prevention, safeguarding our customers’ health at every step. Through continuous innovation and service enhancements, we will strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in the Greater Bay Area, offering more diversified choices.”

Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits & Wellness Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, ” We are pleased that the upgrade covers eligible insured persons[1] under designated medical insurance plans[2],[3] and Employee Benefits policies. This enhancement aims to connect our customers and families with quality medical resources in the Greater Bay Area, providing a one-stop service for prevention, treatment, and recovery, and ensuring comprehensive protection for our customers and their families. We believe that these innovative services will help create a more effective ‘Healthcare and Wellness Ecosystem’ for our customers. Looking ahead, we will continue to expand medical options, enhance medical and healthcare cooperation between Hong Kong and Mainland China, and strengthen the seamless connection of cross-border medical protection.”

Throughout the Cancer Medical Concierge service, a dedicated Case Manager[8] with over 10 years of medical experience provides personalised guidance. This includes comprehensive support, assistance in obtaining a second medical opinion, booking appointments in Mainland China, and ongoing follow-ups from pre-treatment to post-treatment, ensuring customers receive quality care within the Greater Bay Area. The Case Manager also facilitates seamless cashless arrangements[9], eliminating the need for upfront deposits, allowing customers to focus on their treatment and alleviating financial stress.

Upgrade services of Cancer Medical Concierge include:

Cancer diagnosis : With an expanded network in Hong Kong , specialists will arrange consultations between doctors in Mainland China and Hong Kong if needed. Customers can choose their preferred location . Those diagnosed in Hong Kong can be referred to the Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre, while those in Mainland China can be referred to United Family Hospitals in Shenzhen or Guangzhou , tailored to the needs of customers in both regions.

: With an expanded network in , specialists will arrange consultations between doctors in Mainland China and if needed. Customers can choose their preferred location Those diagnosed in can be referred to the Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre, while those in Mainland China can be referred to United Family Hospitals in or , tailored to the needs of customers in both regions. Treatment scope : In addition to lung and breast cancer, coverage now includes colorectal cancer and liver cancer. Benefits such as premium waivers, private room upgrades, and point-to-point transport have been extended to these cancers [10] .

: In addition to lung and breast cancer, coverage now includes colorectal cancer and liver cancer. Benefits such as premium waivers, private room upgrades, and point-to-point transport have been extended to these cancers . Hassle-free cashless arrangement : Cashless arrangements eliminate the need for upfront deposits [9] .

: Cashless arrangements eliminate the need for upfront deposits . Recovery subsidy: Customers can receive up to HKD 2,000 in subsidies for recovery and alleviation of treatment side effects[11].

The newly launched Endoscopy Medical Service offers:

Hospital environment : Standard private rooms [12] ensure a comfortable, spacious, and private space for rest before and after examinations. Family members can accompany customers throughout the process [5] .

: Standard private rooms ensure a comfortable, spacious, and private space for rest before and after examinations. Family members can accompany customers throughout the process . Additional support and benefits: Complimentary shuttle bus services[13] between designated medical institutions in the Greater Bay Area. Customers may also receive a gift voucher rebate worth HKD1,000 to 2,000[14] upon completing treatment, depending on their insurance plan.

For further details about AXA’s Greater Bay Area Medical Concierge Service Network, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/greater-bay-area-medical-concierge-service-network

[1] Insured is diagnosed with cancer or is subject to the actual diagnosis report provided by the doctor and the doctor’s judgment as to whether the patient is suitable for cancer treatment and subject to the final decision of AXA. [2] Designated medical insurance plans who can enjoy “Cancer Medical Concierge” include AXA WiseGuard Pro Medical Insurance Plan (Basic Plan or Supplement), Global Elite / Global Elite II Health Plan, GlobalReach Medical Insurance Plan, Smart Medicare, and Cancer Therapy Insurance, Cancer Therapy Insurance II and Cancer and Stroke Therapy Insurance. [3] Designated medical insurance plans can enjoy “Endoscopy Medical Concierge” include AXA WiseGuard Pro Medical Insurance Plan (Basic Plan or Supplement), Global Elite / Global Elite II Health Plan, GlobalReach Medical Insurance Plan, AXa WiseGuard Medical Insurance, or Smart Medicare. [4] Cancer Information: “Youth I.D.E.A.S” releases research report on “Enabling Robust Cross-border Health Services for Hong Kong Residents” [5] Hospital Authority: Hong Kong Cancer Statistics Overview 2022 [6] Please visit the AXA website for details on the conditions for premium waivers, ward upgrades, recovery subsidies, and gift voucher rebates. [7] Policyholder of AXA WiseGuard Pro Medical Insurance Plan (Basic Plan or Supplement), Global Elite Health Plan/ Global Elite II Health Plan or GlobalReach Medical Insurance Plan can enjoy HKD2,000 recovery subsidy. AXA reserves the right to make changes to the offer of a recovery subsidy and/or to amend terms and conditions related to the offer of a recovery subsidy at any time without prior notice. In the case of a dispute, the decision of AXA shall be final and conclusive. [8] Case Managers are independent third parties and are not agents of AXA. AXA shall not have any obligation or liability whatsoever in relation to the medical services and advices provided by the Case Manager and shall not be responsible for any act or failure to act on the part of Case Manager. The list of Case Managers may be modified from time to time at the sole discretion of AXA without any notice. Therefore, the seniority and professional qualification of Case Manager may vary. [9] The availability of the cashless arrangement provided by GBA Cancer Healthcare Facilities and GBA Healthcare Facilities (no need to pay deposit upon admission and enjoy cashless arrangement for eligible expenses at discharge) is subject to the applicable benefit limits, deductible (if any) and exclusions under the relevant terms and benefits of the policy. [10] Applicable only for treatment conducted in Mainland China. [11] Policyholder of AXA WiseGuard Pro Medical Insurance Plan (Basic Plan or Supplement), Global Elite Health Plan/ Global Elite II Health Plan or GlobalReach Medical Insurance Plan can enjoy HKD2,000 recovery subsidy. AXA reserves the right to make changes to the offer of a recovery subsidy and/or to amend terms and conditions related to the offer of a recovery subsidy at any time without prior notice. [12] Early check-in to a standard private room the day before your admission is only applicable for conducting colonoscopy or gastroscopy and colonoscopy at the same time. Standard private room are provided by designated GBA Healthcare Facilities. AXA shall not have any obligation or liability whatsoever in relation to the above services provided by the GBA Healthcare Facilities and shall not be responsible for any act or failure to act on the part of GBA Healthcare Facilities. [13] Free shuttle bus service is provided by designated GBA Healthcare Facilities. AXA shall not have any obligation or liability whatsoever in relation to the above services provided by the GBA Healthcare Facilities and shall not be responsible for any act or failure to act on the part of GBA Healthcare Facilities. [14] AXA reserves the right to make changes to the offer of a voucher and/or to amend terms and conditions related to the offer of a voucher at any time without prior notice.



(From left): Janet Lee, Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, and Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits & Wellness Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau

