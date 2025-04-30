MUNIK Receives DEKRA’s First ISO/PAS 8800 Certificate for Automotive AI Safety Development Process

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MUNIK, a leading automotive safety technology firm, has been awarded the world’s first ISO/PAS 8800 certification by DEKRA, Germany’s largest independent testing and certification organization. This milestone underscores MUNIK’s pioneering role in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) safety within automotive development processes.

China’s automotive industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years, propelled by the rise of new energy vehicles (NEVs), a comprehensive industrial ecosystem, and a vast pool of engineering talent. This evolution has fostered robust innovation across the supply chain, encompassing chip manufacturing, software systems, vehicle components, domain controllers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

As vehicles become increasingly central to mobility, ensuring their safety has become paramount. And the automotive sector has proactively adopted voluntary safety standards. Since its introduction in 2012, the ISO 26262 functional safety standard has been widely implemented by OEMs and suppliers globally. Subsequent standards, including ISO 21434 for cyber security, ISO 21448 for safety of the intended functionality (SOTIF), and the recently published ISO/PAS 8800 for AI safety in December 2024, have further reinforced the industry’s commitment to comprehensive safety frameworks.

Building upon extensive experience in ISO 26262, ISO 21448, ISO 21434, and ASPICE projects, MUNIK made preparations for the application and practice of automotive AI safety technology and initiated the development of an ISO/PAS 8800-compliant process. Since 2022, in order to provide better technical service for our customers. Collaborating with German and domestic experts in AI automotive safety, MUNIK established a robust development framework through iterative enhancements. This effort culminated in a successful independent safety audit by DEKRA, resulting in the final certification of ISO/PAS 8800.

On April 30, 2025, Mr. Li Mingxun, General Manager of Functional Safety at DEKRA China, presented the ISO/PAS 8800 certification to Mr. Fan Wentao, Director of Automotive Safety at MUNIK. The ceremony was witnessed by esteemed guests, including Secretary Dong Qing of the Songjiang District Association for Science and Technology, Ms. Xiao Lan, Chairperson of the Huoshui Association for Science and Technology, and Mr. Wang Jianguo, MUNIK’s Chief Technology Officer and Senior Partner.

MUNIK places significant emphasis on developing capabilities that address the safety challenges posed by AI integration in vehicles. The ISO/PAS 8800 standard mandates that companies embedding AI technologies into vehicle systems must establish comprehensive safety processes. Leveraging over 25 years of expertise in electronic and electrical design, along with 15 years in functional and general safety design and certification, MUNIK collaborated with German AI automotive experts and leading Chinese universities, including Zhejiang University and Fudan University, to construct a robust automotive safety development process. This process encompasses AI-specific attributes such as bias, prediction, robustness, and generalization, ensuring thorough design considerations and the establishment of safety guidelines.

MUNIK’s aligns development process with ISO/PAS 8800’s Section 6.2 requirements, addressing AI system items, traditional hardware AI components, and software components implementing AI models. The process integrates AI safety considerations across the entire product lifecycle, including functional safety management (Part 2), concept phase (Part 3), technical safety concept (Part 4), hardware development (Part 5), software development (Part 6), and production aspects (Part 7). Furthermore, it harmonizes with ISO 21448’s SOTIF requirements, ensuring a cohesive approach to AI-related safety risks.

Mr. Li Mingxun of DEKRA China remarked, “The award of the ISO/PAS 8800 functional safety process certification marks a significant milestone for both DEKRA China and MUNIK. We are committed to collaborating with MUNIK to contribute professional expertise to China’s automotive safety landscape. This partnership exemplifies the importance of specialized collaboration in meeting global functional safety service requirements.”

Secretary Dong Qing of the Songjiang District (Shanghai) Association for Science and Technology commented, “As the Huoshui Association embarks on a new chapter, Vice Chairman Mr. Wang Jianguo, also the founder of Shanghai MUNIK Technology Services Co., Ltd., has led the company to become a benchmark in safety design technical services. MUNIK’s rapid development in Songjiang and its contributions to the automotive and chip design industries are commendable. The district will continue to support MUNIK’s growth, anticipating further contributions to China’s automotive industry.”

Mr. Wang Jianguo, MUNIK’s Chief Technology Officer and Senior Partner, concluded, “We aspire for MUNIK’s advancements in ISO/PAS 8800 AI-integrated safety design to catalyze progress across the industry, mirroring our past contributions in sectors such as general industrial functional safety, process industry safety, industrial robotics, and AGVs. By offering ISO/PAS 8800 technical training, consulting, and assessment services to automotive EE design enterprises, MUNIK aims to lead the integration of AI safety technologies in automotive applications, fostering the rapid development of top-tier domestic automotive safety product companies. This mission is shared by all Chinese enterprises, and we are steadfast in our commitment to making safety the cornerstone of our automotive industry’s rapid advancement.”

