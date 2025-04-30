SUS ENVIRONMENT Supports Vietnam’s Green Energy Transition

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 24, 2025, The 2025 Vietnam-China-ASEAN International Energy Expo was held in Hanoi, Vietnam. This expo aimed to promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector. Mr. Chen Hao, General Representative of SUS ENVIRONMENT in Vietnam was invited to attend and deliver a keynote speech.

The expo, themed “Vietnam-China-ASEAN Cooperation and Development in Power and Green Energy Industries — A Win-Win Approach Towards Low Carbon Emissions,” established a platform for technological exchange and cooperation in renewable energy between Vietnam and China.

Nguyen Thai Son, Executive Vice President of the Vietnam Energy Association, noted that Vietnam is currently undergoing a critical phase in the global energy transition, moving towards a greener, cleaner, and lower-emission direction. It presents a dual challenge of economic development and environmental sustainability for Vietnam’s energy sector.

As the world’s largest provider of waste-to-energy equipment and technology, and one of the top three global investors and operators in WtE projects, SUS ENVIRONMENT shared its advanced waste-to-energy technologies and green energy solutions.

Since establishing its representative office in Vietnam in 2020, SUS has achieved significant growth over the past five years, securing major projects including the Ninh Binh Project (500 tons/day) and the Ho Chi Minh City Tam Sinh Nghia WtE Project (Phase I: 2,600 tons/day), making it one of the largest WtE investment and operation entities in Vietnam.

About SUS ENVIRONMENT

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the world’s largest provider of waste incineration equipment and technology, as well as one of the top three investors and operators of waste-to-energy projects (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks) globally.

As of December 2024, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people. It has invested in and constructed 89 waste-to-energy projects (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks), with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tons of municipal solid waste and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh. Its equipment and technology are applied in 287 waste-to-energy plants across the world, comprising 532 incineration lines, with a daily capacity over 300,000 tons of municipal solid waste.