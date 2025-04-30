Thai Raid Exposes Underground Club for Myanmar Workers

On 29 April, Thai authorities raided an illegal entertainment venue catering to Myanmar migrant workers inside a rented warehouse in Samut Sakhon Province, uncovering small amounts of illicit drugs and military-grade weapons.

The operation, led by the provincial governor and labor ministry officials, involved around 200 police, soldiers, and local authorities.

Authorities said the warehouse had been turned into a fully functioning entertainment complex, complete with a pub, VIP karaoke rooms, and snooker tables.

During their search, officers discovered illegal drugs hidden in a sofa and scattered in various corners of the building. Several war weapons and ammunition were also found, according to Governor Naris, although he did not provide further details about the types of weapons recovered.

The governor stated that officials acted on a tip-off suggesting a Myanmar national was running the illegal business. Approximately 150 Myanmar nationals were found living on the premises. Reports indicated that drug use and gambling were allowed inside the venue.

Several individuals believed to be involved in illegal activities were detained for questioning. Authorities also impounded entertainment equipment, including snooker tables. No official details have been released about those who were taken in for questioning.

Governor Naris confirmed that the entertainment facility was operating without legal permission. He added that most of the customers were Myanmar migrant workers. From the outside, the building appeared to be a normal warehouse with a gated fence and surrounding wall, giving no sign of the illicit activities inside.

Legal action will be taken against all involved, including a Thai national who allegedly rented the warehouse to the Myanmar operator. The building will be ordered to close permanently, Governor Naris said.