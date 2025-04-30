UOB and Accenture collaborate to transform customer experience using advanced technologies including GenAI

Bank employees will be equipped to use new technologies leveraging Accenture’s training and development programmes

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UOB and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the Bank’s application and adoption of advanced technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and agentic AI over the next three years. This strategic AI-focused collaboration is also the first between Accenture and a Singapore bank.



UOB Deputy Chairman and CEO Mr Wee Ee Cheong (second from left) and Accenture Chair and CEO Ms Julie Sweet (third from right, onscreen) witnessed the MoU signing, marking the launch of a collaboration to accelerate the Bank’s customer experience transformation using advanced technologies, including Generative AI.

UOB is committed to continually redefine and improve customer experience by harnessing technological innovation. Under the MoU, UOB will tap Accenture’s suite of AI-powered assets – including its AI Refinery™️ platform – to accelerate the Bank’s GenAI journey. The end goal is to apply these AI solutions across the Bank to enhance business processes, productivity, manage risk and better personalise customer experience at scale and at speed.

The Bank is also highly focused on the upskilling and retraining of its people, in embracing and utilising advanced technologies to actualise their full benefits. This strategic collaboration will not only build data and AI fluency in all UOB employees but also equip them with the right mindset to adopt and use advanced technologies. The Bank’s employees will also have access to enablement and talent development programmes through Accenture’s LearnVantage training services to help them to effectively deploy these technologies in their area of work, particularly in driving better customer engagement.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and CEO, UOB, said, “We are excited about the immense potential that advanced technologies offer. Our goal is to leverage AI solutions to transform our operations, enhance productivity, and deliver personalised customer experiences with scale and speed across our extensive network in ASEAN.”

Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture, said, “We are proud to partner with UOB to help them realize their vision for the future of banking by scaling generative and agentic AI at speed, and by helping their people develop valuable advanced technology skills. Together, we will create more engaging experiences for UOB customers and drive new levels of efficiency, value and growth.”

The collaboration with Accenture underscores UOB’s continued commitment to use AI and advanced technologies to drive greater customer value, enhance operational efficiency, and future-proof its workforce.

About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia. Operating through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, UOB has a global network of more than 470 branches and offices in 19 markets in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. Today, UOB is rated among the world’s top banks: Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

For nine decades, UOB has adopted a customer-centric approach to create long-term value by staying relevant through its enterprising spirit and doing right by its customers. UOB is focused on building the future of ASEAN – for the people and businesses within, and connecting with, ASEAN.

The Bank connects businesses to opportunities in the region with its unparalleled regional footprint and leverages data and insights to innovate and create personalised banking experiences and solutions catering to each customer’s unique needs and evolving preferences. UOB is also committed to help businesses forge a sustainable future, by fostering social inclusiveness, creating positive environmental impact and pursuing economic progress. UOB believes in being a responsible financial services provider and is steadfast in its support of art, social development of children and education, doing right by its communities and stakeholders.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 801,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

For access to the Annex containing legal statements, please refer to the following link: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676484/Annex_Legal_statements.pdf