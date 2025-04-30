Vietnamese Student Exemplifies Growing Success of International Community at CUHK

Ryan addresses an audience of Vietnamese high school students and parents at the CUHK Admission Caravan in Hanoi, sharing insights about academic life and opportunities at The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2025 – The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) continues to attract top talent from Vietnam, as demonstrated by Ryan Le Minh Khue, a Year 3 student in the Integrated Bachelor of Business Administration (IBBAC) Programme. Coming from the prestigious Nguyen Hue High School for the Gifted in Hanoi, Ryan represents a growing trend of Vietnamese students choosing Hong Kong for their tertiary education. His decision to study at CUHK was influenced by the university’s strong academic reputation and the generous scholarship opportunities offered by the government, university, and departments.

Academic Excellence and Flexibility



“When I was exploring my options, CUHK’s IBBAC programme stood out because of its flexible structure with nine concentrations,” says Ryan. “This allowed me to explore different business fields before specialising, which was exactly what I needed.” The programme’s comprehensive curriculum has enabled Ryan to discover his interests while building a strong foundation in business studies. The well-designed curriculum balances theoretical knowledge with practical applications, preparing students for real-world challenges in the business sector.

Leadership and Professional Development



Beyond academics, Ryan has embraced campus life through various leadership roles. As a Student Ambassador, he actively promotes CUHK to prospective Vietnamese students and shares his experiences with the growing Vietnamese community. His involvement as Master of Ceremonies at Vietnam Consulate General events has enhanced his public speaking skills and cultural engagement. Through CUHK’s corporate connections, Ryan has secured valuable internships at KPMG Vietnam and Guotai Junan Securities Corporation, gaining first-hand experience in the finance industry and building a strong professional network.

Ryan shares his international student experience during the inaugural International Counsellor Fly-In Programme 2024, a joint initiative by CUHK and HKBU.

Growing Vietnamese Community



The number of Vietnamese students at CUHK has grown significantly, from just two students from Ryan’s high school to approximately twenty today. “CUHK offers premium education quality in a supportive environment,” Ryan explains. “The well-designed curriculum, combined with Hong Kong’s position as a global financial hub and its proximity to Vietnam, makes it an increasingly attractive choice for Vietnamese students.” The university’s green campus environment and strong support system have helped international students adapt seamlessly to life in Hong Kong.

Future Aspirations



Ryan plans to pursue a master’s degree in Finance at CUHK after graduation, building upon the strong foundation he has established. His journey highlights CUHK’s commitment to nurturing international talent and preparing students for successful global careers through academic excellence and practical industry exposure. As an emerging leader in his field, Ryan’s success story serves as an inspiration for future Vietnamese students considering CUHK as their destination for higher education.

Hashtag: #CUHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About CUHK

Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) stands as a leading comprehensive research university, consistently ranked among Asia’s top educational institutions.