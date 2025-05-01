HANGZHOU, China, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural Zhejiang (Hangzhou) International Fashion Sports Week was launched on April 30 and will run through May 5 across two premier venues: E-Fashion Town in Linping District and Zhejiang Huanglong Sports Centre. Themed “Infusing Tech with Fashion and Fueling the Future of Sports Consumption”, the event is hosted by the Sport Bureau of Zhejiang Province with support from Hangzhou Sport Bureau, Linping District People’s Government, Xihu District People’s Government, and Zhejiang Huanglong Sports Centre. The convergence of sports, fashion and cutting-edge technology creates a dynamic platform to reimagine athletic lifestyles and accelerate industry innovation.



1st Zhejiang (Hangzhou) International Fashion Sports Week Debuts with Olympic Champions Inspiring Community Participation

The six-day program is structured around a “1+3+N+1” format, designed to integrate large-scale production with community engagement:

1 Official Opening Ceremony

Official Opening Ceremony 3 Core Events: A sportswear design competition, an athletic fashion trend showcase, and an innovation expo spotlighting performance gear

Core Events: A sportswear design competition, an athletic fashion trend showcase, and an innovation expo spotlighting performance gear N Public-facing activities: A Fashion Sports Shopping Festival, a Sports Gear Pop-Up Market, a RV Camping Rally, a “Village Tents” Rice Field Carnival, a Citywide Fitness Challenge, and an E-Fashion Music Festival

Public-facing activities: A Fashion Sports Shopping Festival, a Sports Gear Pop-Up Market, a RV Camping Rally, a “Village Tents” Rice Field Carnival, a Citywide Fitness Challenge, and an E-Fashion Music Festival 1 Closing Highlight: an exclusive release of the year’s Sports Trend Rankings

Olympians Take Spotlight in the Kick-off Event

A roster of Olympic and world champions from Zhejiang took the spotlight during the April 30 launch at E-Fashion Town, with them stepping into their roles as official ambassadors of Fashion Sports Week. Among them are freestyle swimmer Pan Zhanle, shooting prodigy Huang Yuting, badminton star Zheng Siwei, decorated athletes Yang Qian, Wang Zhilin, and Dong Xiya. Their presence adds star power to the weeklong event, helping to bridge professional athleticism with daily lifestyle and drive broader public engagement.

Throughout the week, the athletes will appear in key experiential zones:

Fashion Tech Runway : Showcasing experimental activewear that blends AI-generated design, biodegradable fabrics, and local craft traditions

: Showcasing experimental activewear that blends AI-generated design, biodegradable fabrics, and local craft traditions Emerging Sports Hub : Offering interactive demos in flag football, land-based Stand Up Paddle (SUP) yoga and other trending disciplines

: Offering interactive demos in flag football, land-based Stand Up Paddle (SUP) yoga and other trending disciplines Smart Tech Pavilion : Allowing attendees to test AI fitness avatars and cutting-edge wearable audio tech

: Allowing attendees to test AI fitness avatars and cutting-edge wearable audio tech “Village Tents” Carnival: Featuring informal athlete storytelling sessions amid family-friendly camping activities

These activities are providing participants with the opportunity to connect closely with sports stars in an engaging way, while showcasing the sports lifestyle as a platform for design, innovation, and cultural exchange.

Champion-Led Appeal Drives Retail and Community Momentum

Zhejiang (Hangzhou) International Fashion Sports Week is also a lever for local economic stimulation, with initiatives that blur the line between consumer experience and retail activation:

Government-backed voucher programs totaling millions of yuan for use on sports gear, cultural collectibles, and wellness snacks

Limited-edition collections co-branded with Olympic ambassadors

Free public access to activities like roller skating, water sports, and archery—plus prize giveaways including signed gear

Lifestyle programming designed for families and pet lovers, including a pet-athlete runway and community camping experiences

With expectations of drawing more than 100,000 visitors, the event aims to generate wide-ranging impact across local retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors. “Olympic ambassadors consider this much more than a celebration—it becomes a vehicle for economic and industrial transformation,” said a representative from the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau,”By integrating fashion-tech into the athletic sphere, we’re shaping a high-value model for China’s next phase of consumption-driven growth.”