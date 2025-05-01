CleaDeep Addresses Kitchen Oil Fume and Harmful Pollutants Issue with Product Powered by Industrial-Grade IQV Technology

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CleaDeep, a leading kitchen appliance manufacturer, has launched its P1 range hood series to combat the dangers of cooking oil fume fine particles—often referred to as the “invisible killer” of household health. The P1 incorporates industrial-grade IQV (Inclined Quad-Vortex) technology to revolutionize home kitchen ventilation.

Cooking Fumes: A Silent Health Threat

Cooking fumes pose significant long-term health risks. Research indicates that those exposed to cooking fumes, whether regularly or occasionally, face a 3.79 times greater risk of developing lung cancer compared to those with minimal exposure. This heightened risk arises from harmful chemicals released during high-temperature cooking methods like pan-frying and open-flame grilling. When meat is cooked at high heat, compounds such as proteins and sugars create heterocyclic amines (HCAs), while fat drips onto heated surfaces, generating polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Both HCAs and PAHs are linked to DNA damage, increasing cancer risk.

A New Approach to Household Ventilation

Traditional range hoods often fail to prevent the leakage and dispersion of smoke and odors, allowing them to linger in the kitchen. Recognizing the importance of proper air management, CleaDeep has joined forces with renowned fluid dynamics expert Professor Rong Fung Huang to adapt industrial-grade ventilation for home use.

“Kitchens should be places of nourishment, not health threat,” said Justin Zhang, CEO at CleaDeep. “With Professor Huang’s expertise, we are transforming industrial safety technology into household health solutions.”

Professor Huang is an expert in aeronautics and mechanical engineering, with a specialization in fluid mechanics, aerodynamics, and combustion technologies, particularly in internal combustion engines and ventilation systems. His passion for improving ventilation was sparked over a decade ago at a wedding, where he heard stories of chefs lost to lung diseases potentially linked to kitchen fumes. This moment fueled his mission to enhance public health through ventilation innovations. His efforts ultimately led to the development of IQV ventilation technology for kitchen appliances.

IQV Technology: Industrial-Grade Protection for the Home

Initially developed to protect industrial workers from harmful gases, IQV technology has been expertly adapted for the P1 range hood, setting a new standard for kitchen air quality and convenience through two key innovations.

The first enhancement is the Dynamic Micro-Particle Capture and Collection Technology. By leveraging advanced aerodynamic principles, this system creates a stable flow that minimizes disturbances and captures particles effectively. Its features include a low-pressure cyclone capture process that traps oil fumes at their source, high-speed rear-tilt airflow for rapid smoke intake, and an anti-escape air curtain that prevents pollutants from dispersing.

As a result, the P1 effectively maintains cleaner kitchen air, with independent PM2.5 tests showing indoor particulate levels well below 75μg/m³, substantially lower than the 600μg/m³ typical of many traditional models.

The P1 also features a Filter-free, Easy-clean Design, which eliminates cumbersome disassembly and washing. A special coating design in the smoke chamber simplifies cleaning, while streamlined ductwork and a nylon fiberglass wind wheel reduce oil adhesion and residue buildup. This nearly maintenance-free design ensures long-term hygiene and optimal performance.

With these advanced features, the P1 range hood offers exceptional smoke extraction and effective fume leakage protection. Its ultra-high air speed of 13 m/s quickly removes cooking fumes while preventing smoke alarm activation. The rear-tilt suction design effectively directs airflow along the wall, creating a “golden triangle” for clean breathing. With patented technology to eliminate PM2.5 and odors, real-time air quality display, and automatic ventilation after shutdown, the P1 ensures a healthier kitchen environment with minimal upkeep.

Innovations for Care

Backed by strong R&D capabilities, CleaDeep holds more than 1,000 global patents, with over 200 granted to date. Its technological innovations have earned accolades from prominent home brands, highlighting its dedication to excellence and innovation. As part of this commitment, CleaDeep is launching a special campaign for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, encouraging children to create healthier kitchen environments for their parents, transforming love into action with clean air and peace of mind during cooking.

For more information, please visit: https://us.cleadeep.com/.