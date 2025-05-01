Kaleidescape Announces Distribution for Australia and New Zealand Marine and Superyacht Market

National AV Solutions Becomes Kaleidescape Marine Distributor

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, today announced National AV Solutions as the distributor for Australia and New Zealand’s vibrant marine market, delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences to luxury marine, yacht, and superyacht owners.



As the only digital movie provider with lossless audio and full reference video quality, Kaleidescape ensures yacht owners can enjoy an extensive catalog of 4K and HD titles with unparalleled clarity and performance. The system integrates seamlessly into marine AV and automation solutions, providing access to an extensive library of movies, TV series, and concerts.

“Australia and New Zealand have a thriving yachting community that demands the very best in onboard entertainment,” said Priscilla Morgan, president and chief operating officer, Kaleidescape. “With Kaleidescape, yacht owners and designers can integrate the highest-quality cinematic experience into their vessels, ensuring guests enjoy pristine picture and immersive, lossless audio—no matter where their journey takes them.”

Kaleidescape’s partnership with National AV Solutions, a leading distributor specializing in AV solutions, will bring the company’s high-performance movie platform to luxury yachts across Australia and New Zealand. Partnering with National AV Solutions allows Kaleidescape to reach this discerning market with a premium entertainment solution tailored for the open sea.

“Kaleidescape is a game-changer for onboard entertainment,” said Claver Harper, Director, National AV Solutions. “Superyacht owners and their guests expect the best, and with Kaleidescape, they get a true cinematic experience that is seamless, reliable, and designed for the unique challenges of the marine environment. We are excited to bring this exceptional technology to our customers.”

Australia and New Zealand marine customers will have access to Kaleidescape’s premium product lineup, including the Strato V, Strato C, and Strato M movie players, Terra Prime SSD in 8TB, 31TB and 123TB and the Terra Prime movie servers available in 12TB, 24TB, and 48TB configurations.

With this expansion, Kaleidescape continues to set the standard for high-end entertainment, ensuring that yacht owners can enjoy a world-class movie experience wherever their adventures take them. Customers can explore the full product range through www.nationalavsolutions.com.au with more details on availability and pricing.

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/kaleidescape.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/kaleidescape_logo.jpg