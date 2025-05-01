Mark your calendar, Java making a strong entrance to 2025 China International Bicycle Fair

SHANGHAI, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The high-performance bicycle brand JAVA is set to make a strong appearance at the 2025 China International Bicycle Exhibition (CHINA CYCLE) from May 5 to 8, where it will unveil an all-new lineup of road, TT, MTB, and city bikes at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, Booths W1-0921 & 1326.



Mark your calender, Java making a strong entrance to 2025 China International Bicycle Fair

Under the theme “Ride Different.”, JAVA will present several cutting-edge models that embody the brand’s latest advancements in aerodynamics, lightweight carbon technology, and urban mobility design.

JAVA’s official 2025 New Product Launch will be held on-site on May 5, offering attendees a first-hand look at our latest models, along with exclusive technical insights. A number of influential KOLs and media representatives from across China will be attending the event — we welcome all cycling enthusiasts and partners to join us!

New Models Preview

VITTORIA ｜Flagship Carbon Road Bike

Featuring a race-optimized full carbon frame and integrated cockpit system, VITTORIA is built for both aerodynamic speed and long-distance comfort. It represents JAVA’s most advanced road platform to date.

New TT Bike ｜Born for Speed and Precision

Engineered for triathlons and time trials, the new TT model integrates aero frame geometry with deep-section wheels, offering elite-level speed stability and reduced drag.

CIMA ｜All-New Carbon Fiber Mountain Bike

The CIMA is JAVA’s next-gen MTB built with a lightweight carbon fiber frame, front hydraulic lock-out suspension, and sharp geometry for maximum control on aggressive terrain.

SABBIA-MINI ｜Compact Gravel for Urban & Trail Exploration

A standout model at this year’s show, the SABBIA-MINI blends light gravel capabilities with a space-saving frame design, making it perfect for multi-scenario riding—from city streets to light trails. Its geometry is specially tailored for smaller riders and younger cyclists, offering a comfortable and confident ride for teens or entry-level users.

CL & CL-CB ｜Urban Mini Bikes with Attitude

JAVA’s 20-inch small-wheel urban bikes offer style and function. The CL emphasizes agility for city commutes, while the CL-CB adds vintage flair for the trend-conscious rider.

Cycling Gear & Apparel ｜New in 2025

JAVA is also launching a new line of cycling wear and accessories, including high-performance jerseys, padded gloves, aero helmets, and more, designed to complement our bikes and support every rider’s needs.

JAVA’s Marketing Director stated:

“2025 is a transformative year for JAVA. We’re proud to unveil a comprehensive lineup that represents our commitment to innovation, design, and rider-first performance. We look forward to connecting with the global cycling community at China Cycle.”

Throughout the event, JAVA will also host product showcases, interactive giveaways, and technical sessions.

Contact:

0755-27496573

java@javabikes.com