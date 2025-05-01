Prime Focus Technologies launches CLEAR® Content Studio AI Agents—leveraging NVIDIA Technology for the future of storytelling

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of CLEAR®, today announced the launch of CLEAR® Content Studio AI Agents—built on NVIDIA accelerated computing. These next-gen AI Agents are designed to help creators produce snackable content, story-driven sports highlights, and personalized media experiences—all at scale. Running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and built on NVIDIA GPUs, these AI agents instantly transform live sports and long-form content by automating highlight reels, synopses, thumbnails, keywords, reframing, and localization.



CLEAR® Content Studio AI Agents are built on NVIDIA GPUs and run on AWS.

With Search and Metadata AI Agents at the core, CLEAR® Content Studio AI Agents are built for the pace of modern storytelling. These specialized, lightweight models work with large language models to automate complex creative workflows. From generating real-time clips during live games to personalizing content for diverse audience segments, the agents deliver unmatched speed, impact, and scale—supercharged by NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure and Generative AI at every step.

Built for the demands of today’s Content teams

Live Sports Coverage : Automated clipping and highlight generation in real-time.

: Automated clipping and highlight generation in real-time. Snackable content Creation: Effortless creation of engaging clips from live and archived footage.

Effortless creation of engaging clips from live and archived footage. Personalization at Scale: Platform-ready content tailored to audiences instantly.

The CLEAR® Content Studio AI Agents leverage a robust multi-agent framework, where AI agents seamlessly coordinate across workflows to handle tasks intelligently. NVIDIA’s cutting-edge technology provides these agents with high-speed compute acceleration and prediction performance. These systems are deployed on AWS, providing a flexible, cloud-native architecture that guarantees optimal performance, scale, and cost.

“This is the creator’s leap,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus Technologies. “CLEAR ® Content Studio AI Agents, built on NVIDIA, enables media teams to create high-impact content at unprecedented speed to deliver unmatched results.”

With proven success, including a 4X YouTube viewership increase and 22X revenue growth for a major broadcast network, these AI Agents are designed to turn content into a revenue generator.

“NVIDIA’s accelerated platforms are unlocking a new era in content creation for professionals worldwide,” said Richard Kerris, Vice President of Media and Entertainment at NVIDIA. “Collaborating with Prime Focus Technologies on CLEAR® Content Studio AI Agents demonstrates what’s possible when advanced compute and generative AI converge in the storytelling space.”

DNEG will be exhibiting at WAVES, taking place May 1–4, 2025, at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. Visit us to experience CLEAR® Content Studio AI Agents in action at the Bharat Pavilion and explore how we’re shaping the future of storytelling with NVIDIA and AWS today.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR® and part of DNEG. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters AI-led technology and media services powered by the cloud, enabling creativity, agility, and revenue growth. PFT partners with major players such as Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Crunchyroll, Insight TV, JioStar, BCCI, Tegna, Amazon MGM Studios, and more.

For more information, visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com.

