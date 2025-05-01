QATARI DIAR SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH DAR GLOBAL TO DEVELOP TRUMP INTERNATIONAL GOLF CLUB AND TRUMP VILLAS, A BEACHSIDE ULTRA LUXURY COMMUNITY WITHIN SIMAISMA MASTERPLAN

DOHA, Qatar, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Qatari Diar has signed an agreement with Dar Global to develop Trump International Golf Club Simaisma includes a luxury 18-hole golf course, golf club and an exclusive collection of Trump-branded luxury villas, as part of the landmark Simaisma coastal project located 40 kilometres north of Doha.



Trump International Golf Club & Villas

Occupying approximately 790,000 square meters within the broader 8 million square meters of Simaisma development, this collaboration will deliver a world-class 18-hole Trump International Golf Course, a Trump Golf Clubhouse, and approximately high-end branded villas overlooking the golf and the beach with direct access to beach and neighbouring anticipated luxury lifestyle destinations.

The larger Simaisma project, led by Qatari Diar, is set to transform Qatar’s eastern coastline and will feature a 650,000 square meters theme park (The land of Legends), tourism and hospitality zones, a yacht marina, beach club, and a curated mix of cultural, retail, and dining experiences.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, Minister of Municipality and Qatari Diar Chairman, said: “We are delighted to partner with Dar Global to bring the prestigious Trump brand to Simaisma, reflecting our ongoing commitment to developing world-class urban projects that combine luxury with authentic Qatari identity. We are proud to add this landmark development to our growing portfolio — a distinctive addition that will enhance quality of life, elevate living standards, and support Qatar’s aspirations for sustainable development. Through this collaboration, we look forward to further strengthening Qatar’s position as a preferred destination for investment, tourism, and luxury living, both regionally and internationally.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, commented: “We are incredibly proud to expand the Trump brand into Qatar through this exceptional collaboration with Qatari Diar and Dar Global. Trump International Golf Club Simaisma and our luxury villa community will reflect our highest standards of quality, prestige, and timeless elegance.”

Eng. Ali Mohamed Al-Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, stated: “We commit to bringing the world’s leading brands and expertise to Simaisma, transforming our vision into a reality. Following the successful launch of Land of Legends, we are proud to introduce the Trump brand with the introduction of the Trump International Golf Club and the luxury villa community. With this new landmark, we are taking another major step toward delivering a world-class destination that sets new standards for luxury living and leisure along Qatar’s eastern coastline.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added: “Dar Global is honoured to partner with Qatari Diar to deliver this iconic development. With the Trump brand’s global prestige and our deep expertise in creating world-class residential destinations, Trump International Golf Club Simaisma will raise the bar for ultra-luxury coastal living in the region.”

This partnership combines Qatari Diar’s leadership in large-scale national development with Dar Global’s international track record in branded real estate. The Trump-branded enclave will be a key highlight within the Simaisma project, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a global hub for luxury, tourism, and investment.

Disclaimer: Trump International Golf Club Doha is not owned, developed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their current or former principals or affiliates. Dar Global PLC, the owner and developer of the property, uses the “Trump” name and mark under license, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

About The Trump Organization

For more than four decades, The Trump Organization has set new standards of excellence in luxury real estate development representing the highest level of excellence in Five Star Luxury Hotels, Championship Golf Courses, Global Realty Services, Residential & Commercial Buildings, Property Management, Entertainment, Dining, Retail and more. With this enduring commitment, The Trump Organization is recognized as the preeminent developer of some of the most valuable and prized luxury real estate assets in the world.

https://www.trump.com/trump-international-realty

About Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company

Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company was established in 2005 by the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. Headquartered northeast of capital Doha on the coast of the Arabian Gulf.

Qatari Diar is entrusted to support Qatar’s growing economy and to coordinate the country’s real estate development priorities.

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar.

Infographic: https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/qatari_diar_trump_int_infographic.jpg

Photo: https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/qatari_diar_dar_global.jpg

Photo: https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/qatari_diar_dar_global_1.jpg



Qatari Diar & Dar Global Partnership -Trump International Golf Club and Villas at Simaisma