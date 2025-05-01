U.S. Immigration Fund Welcomes Benny Chang as Director of Business Development, Taiwan

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator, is pleased to welcome Huaiyang “Benny” Chang as Director of Business Development, Taiwan. With extensive experience in international finance, investment, and global asset allocation strategies, Chang is poised to strengthen USIF’s presence in the Taiwanese market and beyond.



Chang began his career managing investment projects at a family office in Singapore, where he developed deep expertise in finance and investment. Since 2018, he has specialized in immigration and overseas real estate investment, advising investors on strategic asset allocation to achieve their financial and residency goals. His profound understanding of investor needs and the Taiwanese market makes him an invaluable addition to USIF’s global business development team.

“I am honored to join USIF, a globally recognized leader in the EB-5 industry,” said Chang. “I look forward to working alongside a world-class team to expand USIF’s reach and provide investors with premier EB-5 opportunities. Collaboration and trust are essential in this industry, and I am eager to build strong relationships with investors and partners worldwide.”

“We are pleased to have Benny Chang join our team,” says Ashley Flucas, Chief Strategy Officer & General Counsel of U.S. Immigration Fund. “His expertise in international investment and deep understanding of the Taiwanese market will help us better serve investors seeking U.S. residency. Benny’s appointment reflects our commitment to expanding USIF’s reach and ensuring our investors have access to the best opportunities available.”

Since its founding, USIF has helped thousands of families secure U.S. residency through EB-5 investments, successfully funding large-scale real estate projects with billions in capital. With Chang’s expertise in business development and investor relations, USIF aims to enhance its service offerings and expand its presence in Taiwan and other key global markets.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Benny Chang, use the links below.

Book a Consultation with Benny

Visit our website