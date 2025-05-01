U.S. Immigration Fund Welcomes Cindy Lee as Vice President of Business Development, Head of South Korea

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator, is proud to announce the addition of Cindy Lee as Vice President of Business Development, Head of South Korea. Based in Seoul, Lee will lead investor relations and business development efforts in South Korea, further strengthening USIF’s presence in the region.



Lee brings extensive experience in international recruitment, consulting, and EB-5 investor relations. Prior to joining USIF, she worked at St. George’s University, specializing in medical and health science admissions, and spent five years managing EB-5 investor relations at an established EB-5 Regional Center. Her background in both education and investment makes her uniquely positioned to guide South Korean investors through the EB-5 process with expertise and care.

“I am thrilled to join U.S. Immigration Fund and contribute to its global success,” said Lee. “South Korean investors are increasingly looking toward the EB-5 program as a pathway to new opportunities in the U.S., and I am excited to help them navigate the process with confidence and clarity.”

“We are excited to welcome Cindy Lee to the USIF team,” said Nicholas Mastroianni, President & Chief Marketing Officer of U.S. Immigration Fund. “Her deep understanding of investor relations and her proven ability to build strong relationships will be instrumental as we continue to expand in South Korea. Cindy’s expertise and leadership will enhance our ability to serve investors and provide them with top-tier EB-5 opportunities.”

Since its founding, USIF has helped thousands of families secure U.S. residency through EB-5 investments, successfully funding large-scale real estate projects with billions in capital. With Lee’s appointment, USIF aims to expand its reach and continue offering premier service to South Korean investors and families.

